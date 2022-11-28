18 best Vancouver food events to check out in December

It’s a new month, which means a new lineup of exciting food and drink events happening in this city.

December marks the beginning of festive gatherings, holiday food pop-ups, and so many Christmas-themed boozy events we’ve nearly lost track.

Mark your calendars and get ready to indulge in all that Vancouver has to offer this month – it’s a busy one.

Here are our choices for the best, not-to-be-missed food and drink events happening in Vancouver this December.

Recurring events Canadian Christmas Festival ‘Tis the season for holiday fun, and a new festival on Granville Island is bringing cheer to the neighbourhood right up until Christmas Eve. The first annual Canadian Christmas Festival, hosted by The Vancouver Fish Company, started this past weekend and will happen every Friday to Sunday until December 24. From 12 to 8 pm, attendees of the free event will discover local artisan vendors, enjoy tasty seasonal treats, and more on the boardwalk in front of the popular restaurant. When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until December 24, 2022, from 12 to 8 pm

Where: The Vancouver Fish Company – 1517 Anderson Street, Granville Island, Vancouver

Tickets: Free Tinseltown Christmas Pop-up Bar View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver) Tinseltown Bar has officially transformed the Vancouver Alpen Club into a winter wonderland. Every day is Christmas at this seasonal pop-up bar, where you’ll feel like you’ve walked right into a Hallmark movie. Guests will enjoy a tasty, themed drink upon arrival, Christmas tunes, festive drinks, and loads of holiday fun. There will also be characters to interact with during your 90-minute time slot. When: Until December 31, various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $19 per person; purchase online Vancouver Christmas Market 2022 The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market has announced its return this holiday season. Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 12 to December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy When: Until December 24, from 4 pm to 9:30 pm (until November 25), 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (November 26 to December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Adult tickets start at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) start at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) start at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online. H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust The waterfront spot, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver, will be offering Winterlust, a seriously Insta-worthy setup, on its patio starting October 30 through December. Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling. Guests can book for up to six people, and there’s a minimum spend, not including taxes and gratuity. When: Through December

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Reservations

Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure, all blended into one.

When: Until January 2023

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 per person, purchase online

A Christmas Cocktail Story will happen every evening at the Dalina in Chinatown, complete with retro eats and some seriously festive cocktails. The food menu, created by Chef Karl Gregg of Rosie’s BBQ, will be a spin on traditional Americana holiday dishes – think Pigs in a Blanket, Deviled Eggs, a cheeseball, and a classic shrimp cocktail. As for the drinks, guests can expect options with names like Santa Jack (the evening’s welcome punch), a Christmas Old Fashioned, and The Lump of Coal.

When: From December 1 to 23 starting at 6:30 pm nightly

Where: Dalina, 687 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $36.50 per person

Main St. Brewing’s Miracle on Main Street Toy Drive

For the third year, Main St. Brewing is bringing back its annual toy drive in support of the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre. From December 1 to 12, the community is invited to drop off a toy, game, piece of sports equipment, or gift card worth at least $10 at the brewery (261 E 7th Avenue). In exchange, you’ll receive a complimentary flight of its staple beers as well as entry into its holiday draws.

When: From December 1 to 12

Where: Main St. Brewing, 261 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Magkasama’s Christmas Market

Vancouver’s super popular Filipino market, Magkasama, which translates to “together” in Tagalog, is officially back this month for its third annual holiday event. This Virtual Filipino Christmas Market will celebrate all the awesome Filipino/Canadian-owned businesses throughout the Lower Mainland, offering folks food, art, music, and more. From now until December 4, you can shop from over 20 local vendors, then, you’ll pick up your order between December 9 and 11 during designated times.

When: Until December 4

Where: Online

Mabuhay Pop-Up by Mark Singson at Bao Bei

The newest pop-up from Chef Mark Singson is a four-week dinner series featuring an a la carte, small plate menu of Filipino eats, kicking off today, Monday, November 28. Every Monday night for the next four weeks, pop by the Chinatown restaurant to check out the menu and drink program – no tickets or reservations required.

When: Every Monday from November 28 to December 19, from 5:30 pm

Where: Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie, 163 Keefer Street, Vancouver

