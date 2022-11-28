18 best Vancouver food events to check out in December
It’s a new month, which means a new lineup of exciting food and drink events happening in this city.
December marks the beginning of festive gatherings, holiday food pop-ups, and so many Christmas-themed boozy events we’ve nearly lost track.
Mark your calendars and get ready to indulge in all that Vancouver has to offer this month – it’s a busy one.
Here are our choices for the best, not-to-be-missed food and drink events happening in Vancouver this December.
- You might also like:
- 11 Vancouver food events happening this week: November 28 to December 4
- The biggest vegan party of the holiday season returns to Vancouver
- A free Canadian Christmas Festival is bringing cheer to Granville Island this season
One-time-only events
CandyTown
Yaletown’s coziest, most festive event is back and better than ever for its tenth year this December. CandyTown is a free outdoor winter festival featuring festive decor, holiday performers, carriage rides, plus a self-guided cocktail tour. The tour will highlight several local spots creating special boozy concoctions just for the occasion, only during the CandyTown festivities.
When: Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4 from 12 to 5 pm
Where: Yaletown, Vancouver (various locations)
Krampusmarkt 2022
A popular and unusual Christmas market is returning to Vancouver in December, and Krampus — St. Nick’s demonic cousin — will be making an appearance. This month, from Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11, OH Studio and Strange Fellows Brewing will be teaming up to present Krampusmarkt, an old-world-inspired festival. In addition to wares from over 30 vendors, you’ll also be able to try this year’s Krampus, a Belgian-style Abbey Double made with Belgian candy sugar and dark malts.
When: December 9 to 11 from 6 pm to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 4 pm (Sunday)
Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: $15 for opening reception before 8 pm on Friday, then $5 after 8 pm. $5 general admission for Saturday and Sunday
Pleasant Pairings
View this post on Instagram
This one-night event combines the boutique shops of Mount Pleasant with some seriously great BC wines. Several neighbourhood shops, including Nouvelle Nouvelle, Eugene Choo, Good Boy Collective, and Vancouver Special will feature bottle pairings from some of the province’s coolest wineries (Pamplemousse Jus and Rigour & Whimsy, just to name a couple). It’s a great time to sip on wine while getting some holiday shopping done.
When: Thursday, December 1 from 5 pm to 8 pm
Where: On Main Street between E 20th and E 21st, Vancouver
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Natural Wine Showcase Dinner
To celebrate its 10th anniversary and its recent Michelin-recommended status, Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is hosting two dinners, pairing its fresh seafood with natural wine and saké. The second in the series is happening on Wednesday, December 14, and will feature natural, low-intervention wines alongside dishes like King Crab and Sturgeon. Tickets are $199.50 per person, including tax.
When: Wednesday, December 14
Where: Fanny Bay Oyster Bar, 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $199.50 per person
Julbord Swedish-Style Christmas Feast at IKEA
Our favourite build-it-yourself furniture giant is once again hosting its Swedish-style Christmas feasts this year, otherwise known as Julbord. We’re talking about a traditional Swedish holiday smörgåsbord with ham, turkey, meatballs, herring, marinated salmon, potatoes, eggs, crispbread, cheese, and more. Tickets can be purchased in-store only, at the cash desk in the Swedish Restaurant or Swedish Food Market. For both BC IKEA locations, the event will be taking place on December 14 and 15.
When: December 14 and 15 (IKEA Coquitlam from 5 to 8 pm; IKEA Richmond from 6 to 8 pm)
Where: IKEA Coquitlam, 1000 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam; IKEA Richmond, 3320 Jacombs Road Unit 1, Richmond
Il Centro Christmas Market
Buon Natale! Christmas is coming early to Vancouver’s Italian Cultural Centre this month. The annual Il Centro Christmas Market is taking place on Sunday, December 11, and will feature everything you need to get into the holiday spirit. Attendees of the free market will discover over 30 vendors selling one-of-a-kind gifts and goods. And yes, there will be lots of tasty Italian treats being served as well. Past years of the Il Centro Christmas Market have seen a variety of delicious Italian eats available, including Christmas cookies, honey, chocolate, local liquors, wine, and much more.
When: December 11 from 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, East Vancouver
Tickets: Free, register online
Vegan Holiday Night Market
The Vegan Holiday Night Market is officially back this season and it’s the perfect place to catch up with your vegan pals for a night out. After a successful summer run, this is the market’s first return to a holiday edition since before the pandemic. There will be a ton of food trucks, brands, and booths to explore inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel. Organizers tell Daily Hive that among the more than 40 vendors, you’ll be able to find some of Vancouver’s favourite vegan brands, from food trucks to exclusive restaurant pop-ups, so come hungry.
When: Thursday, December 15, from 6 pm to late
Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $2 donation at the door, you can also donate canned goods, pet food, warm clothing, or clean bedding
The 2022 World AeroPress Championship
The World AeroPress Championship is an annual multi-round, elimination tournament that pits top coffee makers from around the world against each other — all centred around the AeroPress coffee-making technique. The AeroPress is a plastic, plunger-style coffee maker known for the smooth cup of coffee it produces. After battling for the title of champion in their own home countries, 60 competitors will converge in Vancouver for a three-day competition, at the end of which one World AeroPress Champion will be named. The third day of the competition, on December 3, will have the World AeroPress Champion “takeover” at some participating cafés around the city, where they will use their winning skills from the day before to brew coffee for café patrons.
When: Thursday, December 1 to Saturday, December 3
Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: From $50
Japan Market Christmas Fair
After several iterations of its fair and market this summer and fall, the organizers behind the Japan Market are returning – this time with a festive, Christmas version. The Japan Market Christmas Fair will be taking over the space at UBC Robson Square for two days of jolly fun. Taking place on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4 from 10 am to 5 pm, the Japanese Christmas market is a great chance to check out more than 60 participating vendors.
When: Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4 from 10 am to 5 pm
Where: UBC Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Tickets: From $4
Recurring events
Canadian Christmas Festival
‘Tis the season for holiday fun, and a new festival on Granville Island is bringing cheer to the neighbourhood right up until Christmas Eve. The first annual Canadian Christmas Festival, hosted by The Vancouver Fish Company, started this past weekend and will happen every Friday to Sunday until December 24. From 12 to 8 pm, attendees of the free event will discover local artisan vendors, enjoy tasty seasonal treats, and more on the boardwalk in front of the popular restaurant.
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until December 24, 2022, from 12 to 8 pm
Where: The Vancouver Fish Company – 1517 Anderson Street, Granville Island, Vancouver
Tickets: Free
Tinseltown Christmas Pop-up Bar
View this post on Instagram
Tinseltown Bar has officially transformed the Vancouver Alpen Club into a winter wonderland. Every day is Christmas at this seasonal pop-up bar, where you’ll feel like you’ve walked right into a Hallmark movie. Guests will enjoy a tasty, themed drink upon arrival, Christmas tunes, festive drinks, and loads of holiday fun. There will also be characters to interact with during your 90-minute time slot.
When: Until December 31, various times
Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: $19 per person; purchase online
Vancouver Christmas Market 2022
The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market has announced its return this holiday season. Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 12 to December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy
When: Until December 24, from 4 pm to 9:30 pm (until November 25), 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (November 26 to December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)
Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Adult tickets start at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) start at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) start at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online.
H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust
The waterfront spot, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver, will be offering Winterlust, a seriously Insta-worthy setup, on its patio starting October 30 through December. Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling. Guests can book for up to six people, and there’s a minimum spend, not including taxes and gratuity.
When: Through December
Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: Reservations
Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience
Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure, all blended into one.
When: Until January 2023
Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: $45 per person, purchase online
A Christmas Cocktail Story
A Christmas Cocktail Story will happen every evening at the Dalina in Chinatown, complete with retro eats and some seriously festive cocktails. The food menu, created by Chef Karl Gregg of Rosie’s BBQ, will be a spin on traditional Americana holiday dishes – think Pigs in a Blanket, Deviled Eggs, a cheeseball, and a classic shrimp cocktail. As for the drinks, guests can expect options with names like Santa Jack (the evening’s welcome punch), a Christmas Old Fashioned, and The Lump of Coal.
When: From December 1 to 23 starting at 6:30 pm nightly
Where: Dalina, 687 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $36.50 per person
Main St. Brewing’s Miracle on Main Street Toy Drive
For the third year, Main St. Brewing is bringing back its annual toy drive in support of the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre. From December 1 to 12, the community is invited to drop off a toy, game, piece of sports equipment, or gift card worth at least $10 at the brewery (261 E 7th Avenue). In exchange, you’ll receive a complimentary flight of its staple beers as well as entry into its holiday draws.
When: From December 1 to 12
Where: Main St. Brewing, 261 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Magkasama’s Christmas Market
Vancouver’s super popular Filipino market, Magkasama, which translates to “together” in Tagalog, is officially back this month for its third annual holiday event. This Virtual Filipino Christmas Market will celebrate all the awesome Filipino/Canadian-owned businesses throughout the Lower Mainland, offering folks food, art, music, and more. From now until December 4, you can shop from over 20 local vendors, then, you’ll pick up your order between December 9 and 11 during designated times.
When: Until December 4
Where: Online
Mabuhay Pop-Up by Mark Singson at Bao Bei
The newest pop-up from Chef Mark Singson is a four-week dinner series featuring an a la carte, small plate menu of Filipino eats, kicking off today, Monday, November 28. Every Monday night for the next four weeks, pop by the Chinatown restaurant to check out the menu and drink program – no tickets or reservations required.
When: Every Monday from November 28 to December 19, from 5:30 pm
Where: Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie, 163 Keefer Street, Vancouver
With files from Daily Hive staff