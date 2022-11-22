FoodFood EventsFood News

Filipino market Magkasama returns for annual Christmas edition this month

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Nov 22 2022, 9:40 pm
Filipino market Magkasama returns for annual Christmas edition this month
@shamelessbuns/Instagram

Vancouver’s super popular Filipino market, Magkasama, which translates to “together” in Tagalog, is officially back this month for its third annual holiday event.

This Virtual Filipino Christmas Market will celebrate all the awesome Filipino/Canadian-owned businesses throughout the Lower Mainland, offering folks food, art, music, and more.

The event will feature over 20 local vendors serving up delicious and festive items.

Last year, they had scrumptious cakes in a jar, Filipino coffee beans, holiday greeting cards, tote bags, parol lanterns imported from the Philippines, and so much more!

So here’s how it works.

You’ll do all your shopping online from November 25 to December 4 and lock down all your goodies.

Then, you’ll pick up your order between December 9 and 11 during designated times (between 11 am and 6 pm) at Shameless Buns in Vancouver, located at 5772 Fraser Street.

Magkasama’s Christmas Market will go live on November 25 at 8 am at this link.

This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on holiday goodies and gifts while supporting local Filipino entrepreneurs while you’re at it, so be sure to mark your calendar and get in on this awesome opportunity while you can.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.