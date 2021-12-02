IKEA is hosting Swedish-style Christmas feasts across Canada
IKEA might not be offering Christmas trees in Canada this year, but the brand is certainly still bringing the holiday deliciousness to stores across the country.
Our favourite build-it-yourself furniture giant is once again hosting its Swedish-style Christmas feasts this year, otherwise known as Julbord.
Taking place at most locations across the country on December 15, 2021, between 5 and 8 pm (times may vary by store), this spread features some drool-worthy bites you do not want to miss.
We’re talking a traditional Swedish holiday smörgåsbord with ham, turkey, meatballs, herring, marinated salmon, potatoes, eggs, crispbread, cheese, and more.
Tickets can be purchased in-store only, at the cash desk in the Swedish Restaurant or Swedish Food Market. Please note all local public health regulations for indoor dining will apply.
Alberta
- IKEA Edmonton: 3:30 to 5 pm and 6 to 7:30 pm
- IKEA Calgary: (check times with local store directly)
BC
- IKEA Coquitlam: (sold out)
- IKEA Richmond: (check times with local store directly)
Ontario
- IKEA Etobicoke: 5 to 8 pm
- IKEA North York: 5 to 8 pm
- IKEA Vaughan: 5 to 8 pm
Quebec
- IKEA Montreal:5 to 8 pm
- IKEA Boucherville: 5:30 to 8 pm
As for the price, one ticket to this shindig is $24.99 per person (IKEA Family pricing is $19.99) and $9.99 for kids 12 and under.
Be sure to get your tickets while you still can!