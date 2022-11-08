FoodEventsChristmasFood Events

East Van brewery celebrating Krampus with winter holiday market in December

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Nov 8 2022, 10:22 pm
East Van brewery celebrating Krampus with winter holiday market in December
A popular and unusual Christmas market is returning to Vancouver in December, and Krampus — St. Nick’s demonic cousin — will be making an appearance.

Next month, from Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11, OH Studio and Strange Fellows Brewing will be teaming up to present Krampusmarkt, an old-world-inspired festival.

According to European lore, Krampus is a horned figure that punishes naughty children — a stark contrast to Saint Nicholas.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OH Studio Project (@ohstudioproject)

The old-world-inspired market will feature eclectic work from over 30 artisans, makers, and creatives to help check off your holiday shopping list.

Krampusmarkt will also feature live music and photos with the half-goat and half-demon himself.

Krampusmarkt

Strange Fellows Brewing/Facebook

While you’re at Strange Fellows Brewing, make sure to try this year’s Krampus, a Belgian-style Abbey Double made with Belgian candy sugar and dark malts.

Strange Fellows describes Krampus as “rich with the flavour of dried stone fruits,” “subtle toffy and spice,” and as a “deceptively alcoholic beer has a long and warming effect on the constitution.”

Krampus

Strange Fellows Brewing/Submitted

Try some while you stroll through this year’s Krampusmarkt. Just make sure to avoid any birch rods that you see.

Krampusmarkt 2022

When: December 9 to 11, 2022
Time: 6 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 to 6 pm (Saturday), 11 to 4 pm (Sunday)
Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Admission: $15 for opening reception before 8 pm on Friday, then $5 after 8 pm. $5 general admission for Saturday and Sunday

