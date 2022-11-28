11 Vancouver food events happening this week: November 28 to December 4
As November turns to December, the food events become more and more festive – and we’re not mad about it.
With more Christmas cocktail pop-ups than you can shake a stick at, plus a few limited run dinner series, this week is just a peek at what the rest of the month has to offer.
Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from November 28 to December 4.
One-time only events
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Saké and Seafood Dinner
To celebrate its tenth anniversary and its recent Michelin-recommended status, Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is hosting two dinners, pairing its fresh seafood with natural wine and saké. The first in the series is happening this week on Wednesday, November 30, and will feature a “guided tour of classic and little-known saké varietals during a six-course feast that includes dishes such as Chawanmushi, Kampachi Sashimi, and Roasted Miso Sablefish,” according to a release. Tickets are $156.91 per person, including tax.
When: Wednesday, November 30
Where: Fanny Bay Oyster Bar, 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $156.91 per person
Pleasant Pairings
This one-night event combines the boutique shops of Mount Pleasant with some seriously great BC wines. Several neighbourhood shops, including Nouvelle Nouvelle, Eugene Choo, Good Boy Collective, and Vancouver Special will feature bottle pairings from some of the province’s coolest wineries (Pamplemousse Jus and Rigour & Whimsy, just to name a couple). It’s a great time to sip on wine while getting some holiday shopping done.
When: Thursday, December 1 from 5 pm to 8 pm
Where: On Main Street between E 20th and E 21st, Vancouver
Recurring events
A Christmas Cocktail Story
A Christmas Cocktail Story will happen every evening at the Dalina in Chinatown, complete with retro eats and some seriously festive cocktails. The food menu, created by Chef Karl Gregg of Rosie’s BBQ, will be a spin on traditional Americana holiday dishes – think Pigs in a Blanket, Deviled Eggs, a cheeseball, and a classic shrimp cocktail. As for the drinks, guests can expect options with names like Santa Jack (the evening’s welcome punch), a Christmas Old Fashioned, and The Lump of Coal.
When: From December 1 to 23 starting at 6:30 pm nightly
Where: Dalina, 687 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $36.50 per person
Canadian Christmas Festival
‘Tis the season for holiday fun, and a new festival on Granville Island is bringing cheer to the neighbourhood right up until Christmas Eve. The first annual Canadian Christmas Festival, hosted by The Vancouver Fish Company, started this past weekend and will happen every Friday to Sunday until December 24. From 12 to 8 pm, attendees of the free event will discover local artisan vendors, enjoy tasty seasonal treats, and more on the boardwalk in front of the popular restaurant.
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until December 24, 2022
Time: 12 to 8 pm
Where: The Vancouver Fish Company – 1517 Anderson Street, Granville Island, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Tinseltown Christmas Pop-up Bar
Tinseltown Bar is transforming the Vancouver Alpen Club into a winter wonderland starting on Tuesday, November 15. Every day is Christmas at the seasonal pop-up bar, where you’ll feel like you’ve walked right into a Hallmark movie. Guests will enjoy a tasty, themed drink upon arrival, Christmas tunes, festive drinks, and loads of holiday fun. There will also be characters to interact with during your 90-minute time slot.
When: Until December 31, various times
Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Price: $19 per person; purchase online
Vancouver Christmas Market 2022
The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market officially returns this week. Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 12 to December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.
When: Until December 24; from 4 to 9:30 pm (until November 25), 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (November 26 to December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)
Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Adult tickets start at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) start at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) start at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online
Main St. Brewing’s Miracle on Main Street Toy Drive
For the third year, Main St. Brewing is bringing back its annual toy drive in support of the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre. From December 1 to 12, the community is invited to drop off a toy, game, piece of sports equipment, or gift card worth at least $10 at the brewery (261 E 7th Avenue). In exchange, you’ll receive a complimentary flight of its staple beers as well as entry into its holiday draws.
When: From December 1 to 12
Where: Main St. Brewing, 261 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver
H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust
The waterfront spot, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver, will be offering Winterlust, a seriously Insta-worthy setup, on its patio starting October 30 through December. Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling. Guests can book for up to six people and there’s a minimum spend, not including taxes and gratuity.
When: Through December
Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: Reservations
Magkasama’s Christmas Market
Vancouver’s super popular Filipino market, Magkasama, which translates to “together” in Tagalog, is officially back this month for its third annual holiday event. This Virtual Filipino Christmas Market will celebrate all the awesome Filipino/Canadian-owned businesses throughout the Lower Mainland, offering folks food, art, music, and more. From now until December 4, you can shop from over 20 local vendors, then, you’ll pick up your order between December 9 and 11 during designated times.
When: Until December 4
Where: Online
Mabuhay Pop-Up by Mark Singson at Bao Bei
The newest pop-up from Chef Mark Singson is a four-week dinner series featuring an a la carte, small plate menu of Filipino eats, kicking off today, Monday, November 28. Every Monday night for the next four weeks, pop by the Chinatown restaurant to check out the menu and drink program – no tickets or reservations required.
When: Every Monday from November 28 to December 19, from 5:30 pm
Where: Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie, 163 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience
Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure, all blended into one.
When: Until January 2023
Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Price: $45 per person, purchase online
With files from Daily Hive Staff