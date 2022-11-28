As November turns to December, the food events become more and more festive – and we’re not mad about it.

With more Christmas cocktail pop-ups than you can shake a stick at, plus a few limited run dinner series, this week is just a peek at what the rest of the month has to offer.

Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from November 28 to December 4.

One-time only events

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Saké and Seafood Dinner

To celebrate its tenth anniversary and its recent Michelin-recommended status, Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is hosting two dinners, pairing its fresh seafood with natural wine and saké. The first in the series is happening this week on Wednesday, November 30, and will feature a “guided tour of classic and little-known saké varietals during a six-course feast that includes dishes such as Chawanmushi, Kampachi Sashimi, and Roasted Miso Sablefish,” according to a release. Tickets are $156.91 per person, including tax.

When: Wednesday, November 30

Where: Fanny Bay Oyster Bar, 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $156.91 per person

This one-night event combines the boutique shops of Mount Pleasant with some seriously great BC wines. Several neighbourhood shops, including Nouvelle Nouvelle, Eugene Choo, Good Boy Collective, and Vancouver Special will feature bottle pairings from some of the province’s coolest wineries (Pamplemousse Jus and Rigour & Whimsy, just to name a couple). It’s a great time to sip on wine while getting some holiday shopping done.

When: Thursday, December 1 from 5 pm to 8 pm

Where: On Main Street between E 20th and E 21st, Vancouver

With files from Daily Hive Staff

