After a hugely successful run this past June and August, the folks behind the Japan Market Summer Festival are returning for an autumn edition.

The Japan Market Fall Fair will take place indoors at the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre this Saturday, September 10.

Organized by three local Japanese Canadian business owners, the festival will highlight Japanese craft vendors and merchants, while also bringing in plenty of fantastic Japanese food, too.

This is a great chance to check out the many vendors and entertainers slated to participate in the festival if you missed out on the summer festivals.

The event will feature Japanese cultural and musical performances – including an on-site samurai for photo ops – as well as eleven food and drink vendors.

Guests will find a few different vendors this time around, including newcomers to the market Carp, The Workshop Vegetarian Cafe, Aiyaohno Cafe, and Usagi Tea.

You can expect to find the following food vendors at September’s event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Workshop Vegetarian Cafe (@workshopvegcafe)

The Workshop Vegetarian Cafe

Carp

Teppan Yaro (Dorayaki pancake with red beans)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiyaohno.cafe (@aiyaohno.cafe)

When: Saturday, September 10 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: Advance online or at the door

Instagram | Facebook