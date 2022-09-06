FoodFood TrucksFood Events

The Japan Market Fall Fair is happening in Vancouver this week

Sep 6 2022, 8:38 pm
The Japan Market Fall Fair is happening in Vancouver this week


After a hugely successful run this past June and August, the folks behind the Japan Market Summer Festival are returning for an autumn edition.

The Japan Market Fall Fair will take place indoors at the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre this Saturday, September 10.

Organized by three local Japanese Canadian business owners, the festival will highlight Japanese craft vendors and merchants, while also bringing in plenty of fantastic Japanese food, too.

This is a great chance to check out the many vendors and entertainers slated to participate in the festival if you missed out on the summer festivals.

The event will feature Japanese cultural and musical performances – including an on-site samurai for photo ops – as well as eleven food and drink vendors.

Guests will find a few different vendors this time around, including newcomers to the market Carp, The Workshop Vegetarian Cafe, Aiyaohno Cafe, and Usagi Tea.

You can expect to find the following food vendors at September’s event:

 



 



 

Japan Market Fall Fair

When: Saturday, September 10 from 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Tickets: Advance online or at the door

Instagram | Facebook

