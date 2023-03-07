New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are some noteworthy new restaurants and food spots in and around Vancouver that you need to try.

Mount Pleasant’s Novella just opened in December and it’s already a neighbourhood staple for espressos, pastries, exquisite brunch, and even more immaculate vibes.

The café’s adjoining Day Market also opened recently, but now it’s time for the third component of the multi-concept spot to make its debut: Vignette.

Part restaurant and part wine lounge, Vignette will offer guests French-influenced, locally sourced dishes and global flavours alongside a seriously great beverage program.

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Exciting news for noodle lovers in and around Vancouver. A new traditional Japanese food cart offering up our favourite slurpable fare has just launched: Tatchan Noodle.

The new food destination offers patrons an authentic Japanese Yatai cart experience. There’s a handful of cartside seats where folks can hunker down and enjoy their eats.

Konbiniya’s new outpost is located at 2307 W 41st Avenue, the former location of the grocery store West Wood Organics.

This spot carries everything from hand-made onigiri to tins of ceremonial matcha to take-home soba soup kits. Konbiniya also carries plenty of other Japanese grocery goods, like bags of rice, furikake, tofu, and more.

Address: 2307 W 41st Avenue

Vancouver’s new full-service bar, restaurant, and music venue is finally open.

The Painted Ship’s 2,600 sq ft space offers seating for 80 people inside. There is also a 25-seat sidewalk patio to look forward to for the warmer months.

Address: 2884 W Broadway, Vancouver

Takenaka, Vancouver’s food truck serving up Japanese bentos, rice bowls, and appetizers, has confirmed to Dished that it’s opening a cafe specializing in onigiri.

The new destination for the delicacy, also known as Japanese rice balls, will be opening in Coho Coffee’s former location. Its grand opening will take place on March 9.

Address: 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

This new neighbourhood cafe serves espresso drinks, pastries, made-to-order sandwiches, and “pasta lunches served daily from 12 to 2 pm.”

It also offers many pantry staples such as dried and fresh pasta and housemade sauces.

Address: 580 E 12th Avenue, Vancouver

With files from Daryn Wright