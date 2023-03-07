FoodRestaurants & BarsCoffee & TeaFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & DealsCanada

Starbucks launches its spring menu with two new drinks today

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Mar 7 2023, 10:00 am
Starbucks launches its spring menu with two new drinks today
Starbucks Canada

Starbucks is springing into action a tad bit early this year, as the coffee chain has revealed its spring menu is dropping today.

The Seattle-based company unveiled the new Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte, a limited-time sip exclusive to the Canadian market.

It’s made with strawberry-flavoured syrup combined with matcha and oat beverage, as well as real strawberry pieces.

Starbucks

Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte

On top of that, the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew will be joining Starbucks’ permanent menu.

It’s made from a combo of cold brew and vanilla syrup topped with a cinnamon caramel foam and a dusting of cinnamon dolce.

Starbucks

Cinnamon Caramel Cold Brew

Starbucks’ spring menu also has seasonal bites like the Lemon Cake Pop, available at stores nationwide for a limited time.

Starbucks

Lemon Cake Pop

Be sure to check all of these items while you can!

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.