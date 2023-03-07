Starbucks launches its spring menu with two new drinks today

Starbucks is springing into action a tad bit early this year, as the coffee chain has revealed its spring menu is dropping today.

The Seattle-based company unveiled the new Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte, a limited-time sip exclusive to the Canadian market.

It’s made with strawberry-flavoured syrup combined with matcha and oat beverage, as well as real strawberry pieces.

On top of that, the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew will be joining Starbucks’ permanent menu.

It’s made from a combo of cold brew and vanilla syrup topped with a cinnamon caramel foam and a dusting of cinnamon dolce.

Starbucks’ spring menu also has seasonal bites like the Lemon Cake Pop, available at stores nationwide for a limited time.

Be sure to check all of these items while you can!