It’s safe to say that Jollibee has officially taken over the hearts (and stomachs) of Canadians.

The Filipino fast-food chain now operates several locations across the country, including three in BC, seven in Alberta, 14 in Ontario, three in Manitoba, and one in Saskatchewan.

In addition to its signature Jolly Chicken, Chicken Sandwiches, Jolly Spaghetti, and, of course, its absolutely iconic Peach Mango Pies.

Now, the chain has launched a new pie flavour, which will be available only for a limited time: the Coconut Pineapple Pie.

This tropical take on the classic hand pie features real pieces of pineapple and coconut and syrup tucked inside a flakey, buttery pie crust.

Available nationwide only while supplies last, the Coconut Pineapple Pie is on menus for only $3.99 – the perfect compliment to a Spicy Chicken Sandwich if you ask us.

Just in time for Pi Day – which lands on March 14, by the way – Jollibee will also be reducing the price of its dessert Snack Pack to only $18, a great opportunity to grab several pies to share.

The Coconut Pineapple Pie will be available at all Canadian locations for a short time.