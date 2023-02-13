Novella, the stylish new coffee bar and breakfast joint in Mount Pleasant, finally opened its doors in early December after much anticipation, and now the concept’s market space is set to make its debut, too.

The Day Market is a curated market and grocery space adjacent to the café – in fact, if you’ve been to Novella already, you may have noticed the sneaky curved-shape cutout in the wall that just so happens to be a doorway leading right into the market space.

The concept behind Novella was always to run it as a cafe-market hybrid space, but now the finishing touches have finally been put into place, with Day Market officially opening on Tuesday, February 14 – just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The small, 250-square-foot grocer will feature freshly baked bread (we’re talking sourdough loaves from in-house sous chef Ward Van Donselaar) as well as seasonal local produce and curated local (and Canadian) pantry goods on its shelves.

Just as in the adjacent café space, patrons will be able to buy coffee beans from House of Funk here, in addition to flours, grains, and beans from Flourist; pasta from InGrain Pastificio Inc.; tea from Cultivate (which operates its neighbourhood tea house just several blocks away); nut butters from Mumgry; and local honey by Mellifera Bees.

“We’ve always wanted Novella to simultaneously be a coffee bar, breakfast spot, and neighbourhood grocer, and the Day Market brings our full vision to life,” says Cody Allmin, co-founder of Boxset Collective (the folks who bring us the highly-acclaimed Published on Main and Bar Susu, among others).

Owners hope that the market will be a go-to space in the Mount Pleasant community where folks will be able to buy their morning bread and, come spring and summer, plentiful produce options from local farmers.

In addition to hyper-local foodstuffs, Day Market will be stocking dry flower bouquets from The Wild Bunch – a nice little treat for yourself alongside some seedy loaves and Canadian-made pickles.

Down the line, the shelves may also be stocked with Novella-made items, including Chef Gus’ “famous Elderflower Vinaigrette” or house-made sausages, bacon, and paté.

Day Market is accessible both by its own door at 2650 Main Street and through a side door inside Novella. You’ll find the market open from Tuesday to Saturday from 11 am to 6:30 pm starting tomorrow.

Day Market by Novella

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

