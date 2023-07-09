11 BC small towns that come alive during the summer

Summer in BC is unbeatable, with many stunning mountains and beaches, various festivals, and these small towns that come alive during the summer.

We compiled a list of the best towns across the province to spend your summer before our typical cold and wet weather returns.

Time to hit the gas station and map out these amazing spots for the ultimate BC road trip.

Best BC small towns in the summer

1. Hornby Island

Surrounded by the Salish Sea, Hornby Island has beautiful beaches perfect for that Hawaii summer feel. The island has a great laidback atmosphere to unwind and forget all about your stress. You can relax on the sandy beaches or explore the fun trails dotted around the island for hiking or biking. Overall, the summer community here is truly thriving.

2. Summerland

Located along the edge of Okanagan Lake, this town has exactly what a summer experience should have – simplicity. The breathtaking orchards here give you a chance to grab a juicy peach or crunchy apple straight from where it was grown. If you’re on the more active side, you can enjoy your orchard treat while hiking up to the peak of Giant’s Head Mountain and taking in the incredible view.

3. Fort Langley

Fort Langley is a quaint village with a rich history. There are many cafes, shops, and parks for the perfect summer day trip. There’s also the Fort Langley National Historic Site, a remarkable place to learn about the former Hudson Bay Company’s fur trading post and experience the lifestyle embedded in the village’s history.

4. Harrison Hot Springs

Harrison Hot Springs has all the summer activities you need to make the most of the hot months. Located in the Fraser Valley, this town is surrounded by spectacular mountains ideal for hiking. Harrison Lake is perfect for paddling and has an annual inflatable obstacle course for water sports enthusiasts of all ages. Top off the perfect day with a delicious meal at one of the town’s great restaurants.

5. Osoyoos

Home to the “warmest lake in Canada,” Osoyoos offers a unique and extraordinary experience for any summer tourist. The town is filled with some of Canada’s top wineries and restaurants, and there are a ton of spas for you to work out all your tension and stress. This town has the perfect tourist vibe — who can say no to a spa trip with the elegance of wine?

6. Tofino

Experiencing the coast has never been better than in this small community on the west coast of Vancouver Island. Tofino has the rare opportunity in Canada for surfing, and with the might of the Pacific Ocean, you’re sure to catch some gnarly waves. Not a surfer? No problem, as this town has plenty of things to do. From galleries to shops to kayaking opportunities, it’s no wonder people call this place heaven on earth.

7. Smithers

Smithers is the place to be for a slightly old-town vibe for your summer staycation. This mountain town is home to shimmering lakes that are great for all the outdoor activities you want to do in the heat. Then there’s a host of tasty craft brews you can enjoy while spending time at one of the many fairs and festivals throughout the summer — it even has a rodeo!

8. Golden

You can’t miss out on a trip to Golden if you love the outdoors. The town has many hikes to try out and is home to some of Canada’s highest suspension bridges at the Golden Skybridge. Seeing the views of the Rockies while being over 400 feet above a canyon will make for an unforgettable summer. You have to have a strong stomach for this one!

9. Mayne Island

The Gulf Islands have some incredible spots, but Mayne Island takes the cake for the most picturesque. This spot is the idyllic place for a summer getaway. There are opportunities to fish, kayak, explore the rich forest, and more. If you want a warm holiday with a balance of activities and solitude, then Mayne Island is the place to be.

10. Sicamous

When you visit Sicamous, you won’t want to leave. The Sicamous Lookout lets you see a stunning green landscape view from an old hang-gliding platform. Then there’s the After Dark Distillery, with a great selection of flavoured moonshine made from local grains and mountain water. Talk about a unique place to visit!

11. Keremeos

Where better to go in summer than the “fruit stand capital of Canada?” Keremeos is home to endless orchards and wineries that allow you to taste the freshest and juiciest fruits imaginable. This agricultural town is the perfect summer spot for rest and recreation, with exquisite food and breathtaking views.

