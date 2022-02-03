The best day trips for when you need to escape Vancouver

Dreaming of a getaway but only have one day off to spare? Escape Vancouver and visit one of these spots just over an hour (or less) outside of the city.

While they’re not too far away, you’ll still be able to get the reset you need in order to get back to the grind the next day.

Horseshoe Bay

This picturesque community, mere minutes from the downtown core, feels like a world away. The seaside village is situated on the western tip of West Vancouver, and it’s an idyllic spot to grab a coffee and go for a stroll.

Better yet, check out one of the handful of restaurants by the harbour to enjoy a meal with the ultimate backdrop.

Bowen Island

To get a little further away from the city, take a jaunt over to Bowen Island. The ferry ride takes just 20 minutes. Once you arrive, you’ll be treated to the quiet island life, where life just seems to move a little bit slower and more peacefully.

While you’re there, be sure to soak up the local arts and culture scene, as there are plenty of studios and galleries to explore.

Squamish

The drive along the scenic Sea to Sky Highway is a destination all in itself. Many people drive right by Squamish enroute to Whistler, but it’s actually a great spot to spend the entire day.

Take a ride up the Sea to Sky Gondola, and then check out the beautiful cascading waters of Shannon Falls afterwards. Or, you can always pan for gold at the nearby Britannia Mine Museum and learn a little about the province’s mining history.

Steveston

A trip to the charming Steveston Village is always memorable, whether it’s in winter, spring, summer, or fall. This tiny community never disappoints.

It’s home to a plethora of must-visit shops, selling everything from home decor and plants to clothing and jewellery. And of course, you have to go for a walk along the Fisherman’s Wharf and take in all the views.

Fort Langley

Take a road trip to this quaint village that is just brimming with charm. There’s lots to discover here, from the Fort Langley National Historic Site and a mall dedicated to antiques to the bustling Wendel’s Bookstore and Cafe.

For some time in nature, take a scenic stroll along the Fort-to-Fort trail, which connects the museum with the site of the original fort nestled near Derby Reach Regional Park.