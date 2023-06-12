Jaw-dropping BC highway touted as Canada’s newest tourism corridor

A tree-lined BC highway that’s candy to the eye and palate has been selected by Destination Canada as one of three new national tourism corridors.

Officially known as Crowsnest Highway, the mountainous route runs from Hope to the Alberta border along southern BC. It traverses across award-winning wineries, small towns selling locally-grown fruit, and Canada’s only desert — Okanagan Desert.

Authorities believe promoting Highway 3 as a sustainable journey could bring in more overnight visitors year-round.

“The Prairies to Pacific Corridor initiative will support investments in authentic and transformational experiences – along with the necessary infrastructure and amenities – across the route,” Alison McKay, vice president of destination management at Destination BC said in a news release.

The initiative is part of the new pilot project launched by Destination Canada named Tourism Corridor Program.

The project will turn communities into hosts by identifying clusters of tourism spots across Canada based on historical, natural, and cultural values. Destination Canada will then develop strategies and financial plans with local partners to encourage cross-boundary travel.

The other two routes selected are the Atlantic Canada UNESCO tourism corridor which connects 13 UNESCO-designated sites, and the Northern Indigenous tourism lodge network that runs throughout the Yukon, western Northwest Territories, and northern BC.

Highway 3 is chosen for “linking the large urban hubs of Southern Alberta and British Columbia’s lower mainland,” according to the news release.

However, Calgary and Vancouver, the biggest cities from the two provinces, are at least a two-hour drive away from Highway 3.

The area the highway passes through is also prone to wildfires in the summer. Although none are burning lately, travellers planning a road trip may want to be aware of road conditions affected by summer wildfires.