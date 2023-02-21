Two BC towns have been named among the world’s “most-loved” travel destinations, though it’s a drop compared to last year when three BC locales were named.

Fernie and Kelowna were the two towns to achieve the honour this year, with leisure and outdoor activities being the primary factors in the chosen cities.

Kelowna is a repeat entry this year, appearing on last year’s list, but Fernie is a new addition. Richmond and Shuswap were two other BC spots that made the grade last year but didn’t make it this year.

Created by the Tourism Sentiment Index (TSI), the list highlights 100 places worldwide.

“To calculate the score, we collect all the conversations and content around a destination and, through natural language processing, filter to those that are driven by a destination’s tourism experiences or products,” the website states.

Kelowna

Kelowna jumped 12 spots this year, moving from #96 last year to #84 this year with a tourism sentiment score of 24.43. Kelowna’s wine culture was listed as “the town’s greatest asset,” praising its wineries and vineyards.

Fernie

According to the most recent numbers, Fernie has a population below 6,000, which might be one of the reasons why it placed ahead of Kelowna as one of the world’s most-loved towns, landing at #73.

The town’s greatest asset was listed as skiing and snowboarding. Fernie received a score of 25.25.

While several other Canadian spots ranked, Fernie was the top Canadian spot on the list.

The top destination overall included the Maldives at #1, while Whitsundays and Sunshine Coast in Australia placed #2 and #3, respectively.

