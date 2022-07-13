Harrison Watersports celebrates 10 years with massive waterpark expansion (CONTEST)

Summers in BC are synonymous with days spent on our inviting emerald green lakes, with a variety of activities on offer — from lazing on a floatie to barbequing on a boat or zipping around on a jet ski.

And if you’re in the mood for a high-octane, water-based activity, a newly expanded obstacle course has just been installed at Harrison Watersports on Harrison Lake (around 1.5 hours from Vancouver) to celebrate its 10th anniversary — there’s also a new floating party island with slides, cliff jumps, and more. In addition to the newly installed features, the inflatable park includes swings, teeter-totters, monkey bars, rope swings, hamster balls, and ‘the BLOB’ (an inflatable pillow).

Water enthusiasts of all ages can get their kicks at this famous BC must-see which is the perfect location for birthday parties, bachelor and bachelorette parties, team building initiatives, or just a fun day out with family or friends.

First opened in 2012, Harrison Watersports was created by Craig Schindle. He worked at the Harrison Hot Springs Resort for many years and noticed that the village lacked activities for tourists and families. He began Harrison Watersports with jet ski rentals and has gradually grown the business to what it is today.

In addition to the new inflatable additions to the waterpark, investments have been made in upgrading parts of the facility and rental equipment in order to ensure customers continue to have a great experience.

“We are very excited to be adding some more challenging features to our waterpark to keep it new and exciting for our customers,” Schindle tells Daily Hive.

Harrison Lake heats up during July and August, making summer the perfect time for the inflatable waterpark. You can also rent bumper boats, BBQ boats, or jet skis.

According to Schindle, the waterpark attracts 30,000 visitors each year and is a great option for children (aged six and up), teenagers, and adults.

Open daily from 11 am to 6 pm, guests are encouraged to book their two-hour time slot online in advance (they book up quickly), and to arrive at least 45 minutes early to sign a waiver. Upon arrival, you can rent a wetsuit for $5.36, don your grip socks (these are included in your waterpark pass or package, and are for you to take home), and get a shuttle from shore to the inflatable waterpark.

If you’re looking for a thoroughly enjoyable and invigorating day out, you can book online on the Harrison Watersports website, follow them on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook, and sign up for their email list.