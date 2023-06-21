Sights and sips: 7 scenic stops on your next road trip from Vancouver to Osoyoos

We all know BC is beautiful, but there are some must-see spots when you are planning your next road trip or camping trip.

Whether you have a destination in mind to camp, or you are just hitting the open road, there is a lot of sightseeing, snacking, and sipping to do along the way.

Instead of packing camping gear or getting hotels, we grabbed an RV from CanaDream and hit the road — with a chunky chocolate lab in tow!

There are so many incredible spots to stop on the road from Vancouver to Osoyoos, so here are a few of our favourites:

Hope Slide

The Hope Slide is a must-see. But do you know the history? It was actually a landslide that happened back in the 1960s and is the second-largest recorded landslide in Canadian history. We were travelling with a dog in an RV, so it also was the perfect stop about two hours into our journey to get out and stretch our legs and let the dog explore a bit.

Waterfalls at Bridal Veil Falls Park

If you’re taking your time on your road trip — or have a four-legged companion who demands regular stops — swing by Bridal Veil Falls Park. The park is just past Chilliwack and is filled with mountains and, obviously, the waterfall. Bridal Veil Falls sees water fall more than 60 metres down.

Make a pitstop in Hedley

Blink and you’ll miss it! Hedley is a tiny little hamlet — with a population of just over 240 — located along Highway 3. A stop in the former mining town will take you back in time and there are plenty of things to explore, including the Hedley Museum. It’s the perfect place to stretch your legs, especially if you are travelling with kids — or an energetic dog.

Sip cider in Cawston

Cawston is home to several cideries and definitely worth a stop. You’ll find Twisted Hills Craft Cider right in the middle of Similkameen Wine Country. Twisted Hills has been around since 2012 and grows organic apples, specifically for cider. You’ll want to be sure to grab some cider if you’re heading to a campsite after your stop here.

Check out the wineries

There are SO many delicious wineries to check out on your drive, including Orofino. Stop in for a tasting in a gorgeous setting. Tastings are $10 and a portion of that will be donated to the South Okanagan Women In Need Society. No matter which winery you choose, you’ll likely be impressed!

Fruit stands in Keremeos

Keremeos is the second-largest town in the Similkameen and is also known as “The Fruit Stand Capital of Canada” — for good reason. Depending on the time of year you are taking a road trip, there are SO many roadside fruit stands to choose from. Keremeos is also home to Western Canada’s only working water wheel-powered flour mill.

RV camping in Midway

If you are looking for a place to stop for the night, the Thompson Okanagan offers SO many choices. We decided to stay along the Similkameen River in Midway, which is perfect for RVs and an energetic dog. It’s right on the water and is a very close walk to restaurants in town!

This trip was sponsored by Canadream, with assistance from the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.