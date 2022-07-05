Touch the sky at Canada’s highest suspension bridge right here in BC (PHOTOS)

Those with a fear of heights need not apply.

BC is home to Canada’s highest suspension bridge and it might just make you feel like you’re walking on cloud nine.

The Golden SkyBridge opened to the public in the spring of 2021 and has quickly become a bucket list item for both locals and tourists alike.

Find it in the quaint community of Golden, which is about an eight-hour drive away from Vancouver.

Nestled in between Revelstoke and Banff, it’s also a mere four-hour drive away from Calgary.

The attraction features two suspension bridges, with the first one standing at a jaw-dropping 130 metres, which translates to 426 feet high.

To put things into perspective, that’s like being on the 30th floor of a skyscraper.

The second bridge has a height of 80 metres, which is 262 feet high.

Both bridges offer unsurpassed views of the area, including the Rocky and Purcell mountain ranges.

The bridges also give guests the unique opportunity to get a bird’s-eye view of a breathtaking waterfall roaring below, as it stands at about 200 feet tall.

But the activities don’t end there.

The Golden Skybridge also offers a plethora of other attractions, including the Canyon Edge Challenge Course and Sky Zipline.

Plus, there are plans underway to open a giant canyon swing, rail rider mountain coaster, climbing wall and axe throwing.

