14 things to do in Toronto this weekend: July 12 to 18

Please note: As of July 16, Ontario has entered Step 3 of its phased reopening plan. While restrictions have been relaxed, if you go out, maintain physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Ontario is officially in Step 3 of its reopening plan, and as indoor activities such as dining and gyms are opening up, there are tons of things to do in Toronto this weekend.

Here’s a list of ideas that may help you out:

Indoor dining is coming back to Ontario as of July 16, and so many restaurants in the city will be welcoming guests back inside. Reservation bookings can be made online. Maybe you’ll find your newest favourite restaurant.

When: You’re looking for fun.

Where: Ontario Place.

Ontario has now entered Step 3 of its reopening, which permits gyms and indoor fitness studios to reopen across the province. As of July 16, indoor sports and recreational facilities, fitness classes, and personal training are permitted to operate at 50% capacity. Fitness centres located in hotels, motels, and other rental accommodations can also resume at reduced capacity.

When: Starting July 16

Where: Indoor gyms across Ontario.

CaféTO is coming to Toronto’s Junction area this year, and it’s transforming into the ultimate getaway with over 50 different patios. From June 11 to November 1, the Junction, which runs along Dundas Street West between Indian Grove and Quebec Avenue, will host 52 patios with over 17,000 square feet of extra dining space and activities. Local restaurants participating in CaféTO include ATAI Bistro, Indie Alehouse, Kanto by Tita Flips, Decò Ristorante & Wine Bar, Isaan Der, and more.

When: You’re in the mood for good food.

Where: The Junction

With patio season in full swing, looking for the perfect spot for you and your pup can be a tedious task for dog owners. Thankfully, there are a bunch of Toronto patios that allow your furry friend to join you while you dine. If you want to freely dine with your friends while out with your doggo, look no further.

When: You want a night out

Where: Select restaurants across the city.

Summer is in full swing, and Ontario has officially entered Step 2 of its reopening plan. That means amusement parks and water parks are prepared to welcome guests back. It’s been a really long time since many of us have been able to enjoy a good old amusement park like Canada’s Wonderland – the epitome of summer fun. Now some locations are gearing up to reopen this week.

When: You miss amusement parks.

Where: Around Toronto.

It’s waxed and vaxxed season and Bud Light is hosting a one-day pop-up experience to celebrate. “The Bud Light Wax Bar” will be at the Aroma Waxing Clinic and complimentary appointments are first-come, first-served.

When: Saturday, July 17 from 11 am to 6 pm.

Where: Aroma Waxing Clinic at 588 Bloor Street West

There’s a new pop-up in Toronto, and they’re serving up the booziest piña coladas in the city. The Palm has recently opened its newest pop-up in the city’s Distillery District and shares a space with Cacao 70 at 28 Gristmill Lane. They have a list of tasty combinations like Strawberry Colada and Mango Daquiri, or just go for the classic Piña Colada.

When: You’re craving a tropical getaway

Where: Cacao 70 at 28 Gristmill Lane

It’s officially summer, and to kick things off, there are many events and things to do at Ontario Place that are sure to make these next few months more than enjoyable. Toronto’s beloved Ontario Place has a list of fun activities lined up for the summer, from kayaking to movie nights!

Time to enjoy summer the best way possible! There’s a huge inflatable waterpark floating on Lake Simcoe just north of Toronto, and guests can buy tickets now. Splash ON Waterpark is a massive floating playground at Centennial Beach located at 55 Lakeshore Drive in Barrie. The park is fully equipped with climbing walls, monkey bars, trampolines, slides, and so much more. Guests of all ages can join in on the fun and feel like a kid again.

When: Open every day from 10:30 am to 8 pm

Where: 55 Lakeshore Drive, Barrie

Finding the perfect patio in Toronto might seem like an overwhelming task. Deciding where to go and what to eat can be the hardest part of the evening. Luckily the city’s waterfront area has a bunch of choices. Whatever you’re in the mood for, you can enjoy a filling meal while taking in the view of Lake Ontario.

When: You’re looking for a gorgeous view and some good food.

Where: Several locations across the waterfront.

A massive, brand new outdoor patio has taken over a Sherway Gardens parking lot, and guests can enjoy food from over 30 different restaurants. The Lot patio spreads across 30,000 square feet with more than 100 picnic tables, Muskoka chairs and umbrellas.

When: Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Sherway Gardens parking lot

Not everyone has a pool where they can cool off this summer. Thankfully, there are a few Toronto restaurants that have you covered. Whether it’s for a few drinks, a delicious meal or just a fun night out, there are a handful of restaurants in the city that offer the best views right by the pool.

When: You need to cool off

Where: Select restaurants across the city

More restaurants are starting to pop up across Toronto, and this one serves some of the juiciest and enticing smash burgs. Rosie’s Burgers has been open in Mississauga for about a year now, serving only the best of the best. After finding success at its home location, Rosie’s Burgers has ventured east and has opened its second restaurant on Toronto’s Queen Street West.

When: Every day from 12 pm to 9 pm

Where:573 Queen Street West

The long-awaited Mooby’s pop-up is now open in Toronto and has returned as a restaurant, merch shop, and outdoor patio. The restaurant pop-up is operating as a takeout-only experience at 250 Adelaide Street West. The pop-up is based on the fictional restaurant made famous by Dogma, Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, and Clerks II, allowing fans to fully immerse themselves in the View Askewniverse.

When: You’re looking to fuel up on good eats

Where: 250 Adelaide Street West