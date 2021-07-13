7 Toronto dog-friendly patios to dine at this summer

With patio season in full swing, looking for the perfect spot for you and your pup can be a tedious task for dog owners.

Thankfully, there are a bunch of Toronto patios that allow your furry friend to join you while you dine.

If you want to freely dine with your friends while out with your doggo, look no further.

Here are a few patios where you can dine at ease with your doggo:

As of July 10, Lobster Burger Bar is inviting the dogs of Toronto (and their owners) to its patio. Human guests will have plenty of options to choose from, including lobster rolls and cheeseburgers — and so will your pup. All summer long, the restaurant is offering a menu just for the dogs with a selection of Toronto’s Puppy Gang Fresh Foods, including Thanksgiving Turkey, Zesty Rosemary Chicken, Beef Lovers, and Fisherman’s Catch.

Address: 214 King Street West

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm

This dog-friendly craft brewery is located at 818 Eastern Avenue in Leslieville. Black Lab is in its name! Stay. Stop. Drink., both you and your pup.

Address: 818 Eastern Avenue

Hours: Every day from 12 pm to 9 pm

Big or small, pups of any size are welcome to join you on Dundas and Carlaw’s outdoor patio. Stop by for a drink or two and enjoy the outdoors with your furry friend.

Address: 1173 Dundas Street East

Hours: Closed Mondays, Tuesday to Thursday from 8 am to 10 pm, Friday to Sunday from 8 am to 11 pm

Against the Grain has created a Paw-Tio menu full of items to treat your fur baby for the day. They have homemade dog biscuits to puppacinos and pupsicles.

Address: 25 Dockside Drive

Hours: Monday to Friday from 2 pm to 9 pm and 12 pm to 9 pm on weekends

Looking to chow down on some grub with your pup? Part of the Hunter’s Landing patio allows your doggo to join you while you dine!

Address: 82 Fort York Boulevard

Hours: Monday and Tuesday from 3 pm to 12 am, Wednesday from 12 pm to 12 am

Besides having a massive patio with so much to offer, Rendezviews also allows for your pup to join you on your night out. This pet-friendly patio allows you and furry friend to enjoy a patio day and a nice view.

Address: 229 Richmond Street West

Hours: Mondays closed, Tuesday to Thursday from 3 pm to close, Friday and Saturday from 3 pm to 2 am and Sunday from 1 pm to 9 pm

Starting July 21, patio diners can join Belgian Moon Brewery’s outdoor space from 4 pm to 9 pm every Wednesday with your pup. There will be live music, treats for your doggo, and happy hour specials.

Address: 28 Bathurst Street

Hours: From 4 pm to 9 pm every Wednesday