Toronto bars where you can sip on a cocktail by the pool

Not everyone has a pool where they can cool off this summer. Thankfully, there are a few Toronto restaurants that have you covered.

Whether for a few drinks, a delicious meal or just a fun night out, there are a handful of restaurants in the city that offer the best views right by the pool.

Here are some Toronto restaurants and bars with a pool to lounge by while you enjoy the rest of the summer:

Day or night, Lavelle welcomes guests to its rooftop patio for the ultimate summer vibes. Guests can take a dip in their pool while they stay cool during hot summer days.

Address: 627 King Street West

Hours: Monday to Saturday from 11 am to close, and Sunday from 11 am to 9:30 pm

Toronto’s Exhibition Place isn’t only known for the annual CNE event. It’s also home to one of the biggest beach clubs in the city. The Grand Bizarre Beachclub Restaurant is an 86,000-square-foot oasis located at 15 Saskatchewan Road and is open to the public for brunch, lunch, and dinner. The club features three infinity-edge pools where patio-goers can sit while basking in the sun with a cocktail in hand.

Address: 15 Saskatchewan Road

Hours: Friday from 4 pm to 8 pm and 9 pm to close, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 3:30 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm and 9 pm to close

Catch a stunning view of the CN Tower while you’re dining poolside. Whether it be for brunch or a late night out, cool off by Kōst’s beautiful pool.

Address: Bisha Hotel 44th floor – 80 Blue Jays Way

Hours: Breakfast: Monday to Friday from 8 am to 10:30 am, Lunch: Monday to Friday from 11:30 am to 3 pm, dinner from 4 pm to 10:30 pm, Brunch Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 3 pm and late night from 11 pm to 2 am

Toronto’s Hotel X is transforming their rooftop patio and restaurant into the ultimate summer spot to dine and wine. Summer House spreads across 75,000 square feet with five zones where guests will be able to eat, chat and “play” throughout the summer. Guests can sit poolside and go for a dip on a nice and sunny day.

Address: Hotel X rooftop – 111 Princes’ Boulevard

Toronto’s Cabana Waterfront Patio serves up delicious appetizers and cocktails poolside while guests enjoy the view of the city’s skyline.

Address: 11 Polson Street

Hours: Monday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Tuesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 11 pm