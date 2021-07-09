This is Toronto's new massive outdoor patio with over 30 restaurants

A massive, brand new outdoor patio has taken over a Sherway Gardens parking lot, and guests can enjoy food from over 30 different restaurants.

The Lot patio spreads across 30,000 square feet with more than 100 picnic tables, Muskoka chairs and umbrellas.

“Ontarians have been craving safe and fun ways to reunite, and The Lot at CF Sherway Gardens provides a central destination for guests to do just that,” said Andy Traynor, General Manager of CF Sherway Gardens.

“As we welcome back our community of shoppers, retailers and employees to our centre, we’re delighted to expand our offerings with this beautiful outdoor patio that encourages in-person connections shared over a delicious meal.”

Seating is on a first-come-first-serve basis, and recommended seating time is one hour.

Restaurants include JOEY Sherway, Cactus Club, The Keg, Union Chicken, Chipotle and more. For the full list of restaurants, click here.

They will be open from Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.

The new patio is open to all ages, and there is free parking.

Although indoor dining will soon be permitted in Ontario, it’s patio season, and it’s time to enjoy the nice weather outdoors while it’s still here.