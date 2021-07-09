The best new restaurants to try in Toronto right now

There are a few new contenders in Toronto’s food scene that have recently opened restaurants across the city.

It’s been a tough year for restaurants but with Ontario heading into Step 3 next week, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel. Indoor dining is making a comeback.

That means all the new restaurants that have opened in the city will be welcoming guests indoors for the very first time.

Here are a few spots that have recently opened for business:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Beach Club (@torontobeachclub)

The Mediterranean meets Woodbine Beach. Toronto Beach Club brings an elevated dining experience to the east end. The new restaurant encapsulates the true essence of countries like Spain, Turkey, France, Italy, and Greece, through its carefully curated menu. The club offers tapas-style cuisine, so the dishes are bigger in size and intended to be shared.

Address: 1681 Lake Shore Boulevard East

Hours: Daily from 11:30 am to late night hours

Another King Street West restaurant to have recently opened is Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! Its menu focuses on southwest cantina from tacos to nachos. They also have a brunch menu available.

Address: 461 King Street West

Hours: Wednesday to Friday from 3 pm to 1 am, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 1 am

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myth (@mythtoronto)

Experience the culture and flavours of Mykonos at Toronto’s newest Greek restaurant on King Street, Myth. Some may recognize the building for what it once was, Citizen at 522 King Street West. The location has now transformed into a stunning Greek oasis. This Myth is definitely worth believing.

Address: 522 King Street West

Hours: Sunday to Wednesday from 4 pm to 12 am, and Thursday to Saturday from 4 pm to 2 am.

A new King Street West restaurant just opened up this month. Vela hosts a simplistic yet modern design within its interior, providing guests with a joyful experience while dining. Reservations can now be made for their outdoor patio.

Address: 90 Portland Street

Hours: Monday to Friday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 11 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie’s Burgers (@rosiesburgers)

More restaurants are starting to pop up across Toronto and this one serves some of the juiciest and enticing smash burgs. Rosie’s Burgers has been open in Mississauga for about a year now, serving only the best of the best. After finding success at its home location, Rosie’s Burgers has ventured east and has opened its second restaurant on Toronto’s Queen Street West.

Address: 573 Queen Street West

Hours: Every day from 12 pm to 9 pm

Atai Bistro is Toronto’s newest French-Moroccan-inspired restaurant and offers a tantalizing menu that embraces Morrocco’s flavours and French cooking styles. The restaurant is located at 3047 Dundas Street West, in the Junction, and has a pop-up menu for residents to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes. The menu shares a unique take on regional Moroccan dishes using French cooking techniques with creative spice infusions.

Address: 3047 Dundas Street West

Hours: Wednesday to Saturday from 3 pm to 9 pm