First look into the "Jay and Silent Bob"-themed pop-up (PHOTOS)

The long-awaited Mooby’s pop-up is now open in Toronto and has returned as a restaurant, merch shop, and outdoor patio.

The restaurant pop-up is operating as a takeout-only experience at 250 Adelaide Street West.

The pop-up is based on the fictional restaurant made famous by Dogma, Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, and Clerks II, which allows fans to fully immerse themselves in the View Askewniverse.

Eager to find out more? Here’s a first look!

Walls coated in purple and yellow paint are a dead giveaway. Guests looking to pick up their order will know they’re at the right place.

Head down the steps and into the pit where customers with food orders are able to pick up their goods. Food orders must be placed online with a specific date and time.

If you’ve picked up your food, take a look at their merch wall. Choose from an array of t-shirts, hoodies, and hats sporting the Mooby’s logo.

Customers can also purchase a Mooby’s Pale Ale to accompany their meal.

Each Mooby’s meal includes a “Moo Main” and a “Salt Lick Side.” The “Cow Tipper” comes with two smashed beef patties, American cheese, pickle, and Mooby’s sauce. There is also a Beyond burger option with vegan cheese instead.

More of a fried chicken type of eater? The “Cock Smoker Chicken Sandwich” would be your choice. It’s a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich with hot sauce, coleslaw, and mayo.

Other menu items include the “Hot Meat Injection” which is a Kielbasa sausage with coleslaw, BBQ sauce, crispy onions all in a bun. This choice also has a Beyond meat option.

Sides include “Onion Rings to rule them all,” “Hater Totz,” “Freedom Fries,” and “Moo-tine,” which is an extra $2.

Each combo also comes with a Mooby’s drink of choice.

When: July 14 to 25

Where: 250 Adelaide Street