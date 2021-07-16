Gyms and indoor fitness studios can finally open in Ontario

Ontario has now entered Step 3 of its reopening, which permits gyms and indoor fitness studios to reopen across the province.

As of July 16, indoor sports and recreational facilities, fitness classes, and personal training are permitted to operate at 50% capacity.

Fitness centres located in hotels, motels, and other rental accommodations can also resume at reduced capacity.

Face coverings and physical distancing must be observed indoors due to the threat of the Delta COVID-19 variant, said Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The Government of Ontario announced last week that it would move to Step 3 days ahead of schedule. Originally planned for July 21, the move was permitted early due to improving public health indicators and soaring vaccination rates.

As of July 15, 79% of people 18 and up have had a first dose, and 59% are fully vaccinated.