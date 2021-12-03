17 things to do in Toronto this weekend: December 3 to 5

The weather outside is definitely frightful, but it’s not enough to keep us indoors this holiday season. Explore Toronto and all the festive things to do this weekend.

With a ton of holiday-themed events to discover in the city this weekend, you’re in for a treat.

Need some inspiration? Here are a few events to check out!

Thought 2021 was rough? If you’re not in the holiday spirit, you’re probably not the only one. Celebrate the holiday season with a fun, and gloomy visit to The Grinch’s Grotto at Scarborough Town Centre brought to life by the creators of The Dr. Seuss Experience.

When: Until December 24

Where: Scarborough Town Centre

Street Eats Market is back this holiday season with a massive, 40,000-square-foot holiday market that brings food, rides, and Christmas spirit to Scarborough this weekend. The Holiday Street Market is returning to the Scarborough Town Centre on December 3 for three festive weeks. Run by the popular Street Eats Market, the holiday event will feature a marshmallow fire pit lounge, sweet and savoury food trucks, a hot cocoa bar, and a maple syrup sugar shack.

When: December 3 to 24

Where: Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Drive, Scarborough

Get ready to strap on a pair of skates and head over to Front Street — Toronto’s beloved outdoor skating rink has returned to Union Station this holiday season, and it’s totally free. In collaboration with Union Holiday and TD, the skating rink opened to the public on November 29 and will remain open every day until January 2, depending on the weather.

When: Until January 2

Where: Union Station — 65 Front Street West Toronto, ON

Sky Skate is back this year at The Porch rooftop patio in Toronto with an improved experience. Something about skating under the moonlight and enjoying the breathtaking view of the CN Tower sounds magical. This one-of-a-kind experience will provide family fun events during the day, rooftop date nights, and parties at night.

When: Monday to Thursday from 3 pm to 10 pm, Friday from 3 pm to 12 am, Saturday from 12 pm to 12 am, and Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: The Porch rooftop – 250 Adelaide Street West

Miracle Toronto is back this year, bringing the excitement of Christmas to its annual pop-up event. Since its humble beginnings in 2018, Miracle has popped up at different locations across the city. Nothing screams Christmas like kitschy holiday décor and a ton of festive cocktails.

When: November 25 to December 26 from 5 pm to 2 am every day

Where: Miracle on Bloor Street – 875 Bloor Street West

It wouldn’t be the holidays without some cute Santa photos with our four-legged friends, now would it? The best part? It’s absolutely FREE. Starting this weekend at PetSmarts across Canada, you can book your pet in for a special one-on-one photo with ole Saint Nick himself. If you haven’t found the perfect holiday outfit for you or your pet and can’t make it this weekend, you are in luck. You can book for December 11, 12, 18 and 19 as well.

When: December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19

Time: 12 to 3 pm

A life-sized Candyland installation with a massive gingerbread house has been unveiled at Toronto’s Dufferin Mall for the holiday season. Until January 3, shoppers will be able to explore the magical Candyland installation and take pictures in a life-sized snow globe and candy cane selfie stations.

When: Until January 3

Where: Dufferin Mall – 900 Dufferin Street

Christmas Day is less than a month away, and one of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit is with a festive cocktail in hand. The Sippin’ Santa holiday pop-up bar officially opened its doors, welcoming guests to its Tiki-inspired holiday bar. You’ll feel like you’re in a tropical paradise, escaping the winter blues and celebrating the holidays in the best way possible.

When: November 25 to December 26 from 5 pm to 2 am every day

Where: Sippin’ Santa – 866 Bloor Street West

Toronto’s stackt market is hosting its massive, six-week holiday festival, Holiday Hills, until December 31, and it’s full of shopping, live music, and more. It will feature live music showcases, art, holiday-themed workshops, and DIYS, a drag brunch, and weekends of vendor markets in time for Christmas shopping.

When: November 23 to December 31

Where: stackt market – 28 Bathurst Street

Lindt Canada is hitting the road and spreading holiday cheer across Toronto with its LINDOR hot chocolate truck. Each visitor will be given delicious hot chocolate and festive treats while supplies last.

When: December 1 to 3

Where: December 1 – Queen Street West at 12:30 pm, Bloor & Yonge at 3:30 pm, December 2 – Union Station at 10:30 am, University & College at 3:30 pm and December 3 – Queen & Bay at 10:30 am, Trinity Bellwoods at 2 pm and Roy Thompson Hall at 5 pm

Toronto has a new immersive experience, but this time it’s festive. The city is hosting the world premiere of The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle. Guests are placed in the middle of the classic Nutcracker story as dazzling projections swirl around the room and dancers from the Bolshoi Theatre twirl to the music of Tchaikovsky.

When: Until December 24

Where: 1 Yonge Street

This year, the One Of A Kind Winter Show is back in the city with over 400 artisan vendors to discover. The event is located at the Exhibition Place’s Enercare Centre. Vendors from across the country are set to showcase their works of art from home décor to fashion, jewellery, artisanal food items, toys and more.

When: November 25 to December 5 – Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm.

Where: Enercare Centre – Exhibition Place, 100 Princes Boulevard

A Holiday Dog Festival is coming to Toronto, and it’s full of fun activities and holiday treats to enjoy with your pup. Dog care company Dandylion will be hosting a charity holiday dog festival in Toronto at 25 Liberty Street on December 5. The day is full of festive activities for dogs and their owners to enjoy, like custom ornaments, holiday family portraits, puppuccinos, barkcuterie boards, and more.

When: December 5 from 12 pm to 5 pm

Where: 25 Liberty St, Unit 200

Canada’s Wonderland has brought back its holiday-themed WinterFest this year. The immersive holiday experience features millions of lights, many Christmas trees throughout the park, more than a dozen live shows, and ice skating on Snow Flake Lake.

When: Select nights between November 13 to December 31

Where: Canada’s Wonderland — 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan

The Christmas season has arrived in Toronto as The Distillery Winter Village officially opens. The renamed and rebranded Toronto Christmas Market opened at 6 pm on November 18, lighting its 55-foot-tall Christmas tree. Visitors can stroll the cobblestone streets beneath starlit canopies, gaze upon the dazzling tree, indulge in delicious food, and check off every gift on their holiday shopping list.

When: November 18 to December 31, and on select days through December

Where: 55 Mill Street

Toronto’s Eataly has become the newest exclusive festive spot, showcasing its Italian treats and gifts throughout its store and special holiday market. Guests can now enjoy the ultimate Italian holiday experience with culinary gifts, themed gift baskets, and more until January 2.

When: Until January 1, 2022

The Sweaters n’ Snowflakes pop-up is here this winter for the ultimate holiday experience. Guests will jump into a winter wonderland and experience the fun and joy of the holidays. When it comes to food and drink options, it seems almost endless. There’s a cocktail and wine bar where guests can order holiday-inspired cocktails and mulled wine. For larger groups, they also have wine tastings available.

When: December 3 to 26 and 31

Where: 621 Richmond Street