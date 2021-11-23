EventsChristmasWinter

Dufferin Mall now has a life-sized Candyland installation

A life-sized Candyland installation with a massive gingerbread house has been unveiled at Toronto’s Dufferin Mall for the holiday season.

Until January 3, shoppers will be able to explore the magical Candyland installation and take pictures in a life-sized snow globe and candy cane selfie stations.

A 10 foot 3D gingerbread house will also serve as the perfect backdrop for a photo with Santa. Photos with jolly old Saint Nick can be booked until December 24 on the Dufferin Mall website.

Donations from Santa photos and gift wrap proceeds will be donated to the St. Joseph’s Health Centre which supports the expansion and redevelopment of the children’s emergency department.

