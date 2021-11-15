The One Of A Kind Winter Show is coming back to Toronto this month

The One Of A Kind Winter Show is making a comeback to Toronto this year with over 400 artisans vendors to discover.

On November 25, the One Of A Kind show will open its doors at the Exhibition Place’s Enercare Centre.

Vendors from across the country will showcase their works of art from home

décor, fashion, jewellery, artisanal food items, toys and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Of A Kind (@ooak_toronto)

It’s also the perfect time to get thoughtful Christmas gifts from cards to mugs to even ornaments.

This year’s event will feature four districts: Flavours, Fashion, Rising Stars and Original Art Gallery. There will also be a Cricut station where guests can learn to create

beautiful and fun DIY projects from Friday to Sunday weekly, including Festive Holiday Ornaments, Custom Holiday Cards and Fun Festive Tote Bags.

“As we move closer to a post-pandemic world, we believe it is more important than ever to give exposure and empowerment to artisans with a platform where they can engage directly with customers to build and for some reignite their business,” said Janice Leung, One Of A Kind Show Director.

You might also like: A tequila-filled holiday pop up is coming to Toronto next month

Tim Hortons just launched its new holiday cups and seasonal menu

Starbucks and Taylor Swift team up to celebrate red cup season

“With safety in mind for all those participating in this year’s show, now is the time

to celebrate creativity as one of the most powerful gifts that we can share and help bring joy in many ways, whether you are a guest discovering new artisans and for the creators some

positive momentum going into 2022.”

In line with the holiday season, this year’s theme is Crafting JOY which celebrates the “joy in the creative process” in finding perfect gifts and meeting small business owners.

For guests who plan to attend, it’s important to note that this year will have contactless ticketing, timed entry, and enhanced sanitization to make sure everyone in the building is safe.

One Of A Kind Winter Show

When: November 25 to December 5 – Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm.

Where: Enercare Centre – Exhibition Place, 100 Princes Boulevard.

Tickets