A massive holiday pop-up is returning to Toronto next month

A cozy outdoor holiday pop-up is coming back to Toronto next month with a creative cocktail and wine bar, a wood-fired BBQ pit, and more.

The Sweaters n’ Snowflakes pop-up is making a comeback this winter for the ultimate holiday experience. Guests will jump into a winter wonderland and experience the fun and joy of the holidays.

There are five fire pits for guests to sit around, sip on a delicious cocktail, and stay warm.

When it comes to food and drink options, it seems almost endless. There’s a cocktail and wine bar where guests can order holiday-inspired cocktails and mulled wine. For larger groups, they also have wine tastings available.

Head over to the wood-fired BBQ pit and pizza oven where many of their food options are cooked fresh over the sizzling heat. There are also vegetarian and vegan options.

For those looking for the perfect photo op, there’s also an LED tunnel, a five-foot life-size present, and a ton of Christmas trees.

They will also host events like date nights, ugly sweater cookies, paint nights, and wine tastings. For events like these, tickets may be purchased ahead of time for groups of four or six.

Sweaters n’ Snowflakes

When: December 3 to 26 and 31

Where: 621 Richmond Street