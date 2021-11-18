A huge six-week holiday festival is taking over Toronto's stackt market

Toronto’s stackt market will be hosting its massive, six-week holiday festival starting next week, and it’s full of shopping, live music, and more.

Holiday Hills will kick off on November 23 and will run until December 31. It will feature live music showcases, art, holiday-themed workshops, and DIYS, a drag brunch, and weekends of vendor markets in time for Christmas shopping.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stackt (@stacktmarket)

There are also kid-friendly activations like Christmas carolling, Santa, wreath-making classes, and more.

If you’re looking for a little kick in your holiday drink, Baileys will be serving signature coffees, hot chocolates, and cocktails.

Crokicurl, a hybrid game of crokinole and curling played on a massive outdoor rink, will also make a return to the market space.

“Holiday Hills will be a winter festival experience like none other,” said Jessica Lynch, Vice President of Strategy and Development at stackt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stackt (@stacktmarket)

You might also like: The annual Miracle holiday pop up bar opens in Toronto this week

Toronto's outdoor skating rinks will open for the season this month

Jingle your bells at these holiday markets in Toronto

“This year is special for our community as we are excited to move forward with a sense of normalcy and bring back the holiday energy. Holiday Hills offers unique programming and special experiences while supporting many small, local businesses that reside within our ecosystem and pop up during our vendor markets. We’re especially excited to bring back our famous Crokicurl rink and to launch GoldInn, our first-ever rooftop patio experience.”

Located in the South Lawn area, stackt will debut GoldInn, presented by St-Rémy, which features a speakeasy feel and offers an intimate, ticketed dinner experience with a stunning view of the CN Tower.

Holiday Hills plans to deliver “an elevated holiday experience” for all ages.