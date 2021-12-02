EventsChristmasWinter

Pose and take a photo with The Grinch in Toronto this month

@grinchgrotto/Instagram

Thought 2021 was rough? If you’re not in the holiday spirit, you’re probably not the only one.

Celebrate the holiday season with a fun and gloomy visit to The Grinch’s Grotto at Scarborough Town Centre brought to life by the creators of The Dr. Seuss Experience.

 

Tickets are available until December 24. The experience includes a private meet and greet experience and photo opportunities with The Grinch himself. You’ll get a photo to take home with you too.

Make sure to book your visit before spaces fill up!

Each ticket allows for six people to attend. It’s important to note that in order to follow COVID-19 guidelines, organizers ask that guests arrive at least 15 minutes before your scheduled time. If you’re late, access is not guaranteed.

Celebrate the holidays in the Grinchiest way possible.

The Grinch’s Grotto

Where: Scarborough Town Centre
When: Until December 24

