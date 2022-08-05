Hot one: 19 things to do in Montreal this toasty weekend

How about a weekend full of hot weather and hot things to do in Montreal?

Temperatures are expected to feel like 40ºC on Saturday and Sunday so we’ve put together a list of indoor things to keep cool and outdoor things to stay hot.

A little bit of everything in Montreal this weekend as we continue to trek into August.

You might want to keep your head up this weekend as the nine-week fireworks show in Montreal is ending.

The L’International des Feux Loto-Québec will set off a Saturday fireworks show, concluding its summer-long run.

Under the theme “Finale des Étoiles,” pyrotechnic firms Panzera and Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks will combine their talents to present this year’s finale — a dazzling display that will pay tribute to legendary rock band Genesis.

Firework fans can catch the display from the launch site at La Ronde for $60 to $76 (available online) or any of these phenomenal options across Montreal for free.

The show starts at 10 pm and will take place rain or shine.

When: Saturday, August 6

Time: 10 pm (rain or shine)

Price: $60 to $76 (on-site at La Ronde); free (outside of La Ronde)

If you want to spend the rest of the summer by a beach but don’t feel like making a long trek out of Montreal, Village des Écluses has got you covered.

Located on the picturesque Lac St-Louis on the shores of the Saint Lawrence River, the beach resort offers sand between your toes, paddleboarding, kayaking, and surfing — all an easy 40 minute drive from Montreal.

Nicki Minaj said it herself, “let’s go to the beach-each, let’s go get a wave.”

When: Every day until mid-September

Time: Thursday to Sunday, 9 am to 11 pm; Monday to Wednesday, 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 2 Chem. du Canal, Pointe-des-Cascades

Price: Free admission

The biggest street food event in Canada is returning to Montreal this weekend.

With more than 50 food trucks and restaurateurs, the festival says it is the largest gathering of its kind from coast-to-coast. Access to the site is free, but food and drink prices vary per vendor, usually between the $8 to $25 range. As its name suggests, the foodie fest takes place on the first Friday of every month from June to October. When: August 5 to 7

Time: Noon to 11 pm

Where: Old Port

Price: Free admission Festival Fierté Montréal Pride

The week-long Montreal Pride festival concludes this weekend and there are shows, circuses, conferences, volleyball tournaments, and safe spaces for everyone to enjoy. Check out the full schedule right here for a more specific breakdown. When: August 5 to 7

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Price: Various prices ItalfestMTL

The 29th edition of ItalfestMTL is kicking off in Montreal this weekend, offering a cultural event full of Italian music, food, and art. Enjoy concerts, an opera, comedy night, fashion shows, movies, and children activities for all to enjoy. When: August 5 to 20

Time: Little Italy, Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Time: Various

Price: Free admission

This legendary Jamaican rapper is one of the ÎleSoniq festival’s headliners this year. His Saturday night set is guaranteed to feature good vibes and a handful of recognizable hits from the glorious 2000s.

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

When: Saturday, August 6

Time: 7:10 pm

Price: Single-day passes start at $135, available here

It’s corn season. But, the deliciously sweet vegetable is not just for eating. It’s also meant for exploring.

La Ferme Forget in Laval offers visitors some pretty un-Forget-able experiences, including their famous corn maze, available to visit all month long.

Forget is not exaggerating when they call their cornfield “giant” as it spans the area of over five football fields (3.5 hectares). With all that real estate, the farm manufactured two mazes; a shorter one that takes about 20 minutes to solve and a longer one that can take over an hour.

When: Every day in August and September

Time: Weekdays from 9 am to 7 pm, Weekends from 9 am to 6 pm

Where: 7901 Av. Marcel-Villeneuve, Laval

Price: $8 to $15

Since famously splitting up in 2012 this house music supergroup reunited last year. The hitmakers behind “Don’t You Worry Child” will be rocking out at Parc Jean-Drapeau during August’s first Sunday.

When: Sunday, August 7

Time: 9:15 pm

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: Single-day passes start at $135, available here

If there’s one excursion to add to this summer’s must-do list, Quebec City’s animal kingdom garden might be the king of the jungle.

From now until October, the Mosaïcultures Québec 2022 at Parc Bois-de-Coulonge in Quebec City is showcasing a dazzling display of more than six million plants and flowers that pay tribute to the “life that vibrates on our planet.”

The summer-long exhibit is marketed as a “hymn to the Earth,” and features works that are “a pleasure for the eyes but also a reminder of the fragility of life.”

When: From now until October 10

Time: 10 am to sundown

Where: Parc Bois-de-Coulonge – 1215 Grande Allée O

Price: $12.50 to $60, available online

Forget the sights of Quebec in the summer, how about the smells?

A summertime trip to the countryside of St-Eustache should be in the cards this summer as the lavender fields at La Maison Lavande are in full bloom.

The family-run business has been growing lavender for more than 10 years and offers over 1,000 plants, spread out across nearly one kilometre of fields where guests can peacefully stroll to the delightful smell of the popular plant.

When: From now until August 21

Time: Saturday to Wednesday, 10 am to 5 pm; Thursday & Friday, 10 am to 9 pm

Where: 902 Chemin Fresnière, Saint-Eustache

Price: $4 to $12 (depending on age and flower season)

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art is presenting Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe, a new exhibit from acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

The exhibition will introduce visitors to the “spiritual and philosophical depth of the artist’s work,” says the PHI museum, including two striking “infinity mirrored rooms.”

Both mirrored rooms will be filled with hanging light globes that alternate colours before going dark. “The viewer is absorbed into darkness for a moment before the glowing spheres slowly flicker back on, initiating again a cycle akin to life and rebirth,” says PHI.

When: From now until January 15

Time: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 pm; Saturday to Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: PHI Centre

Price: Free, reservations required

Montreal has been graced with the life of Frida Kahlo in the form of an immersive and inspiring art exhibit.

The Life of An Icon offers seven different transformational spaces with VR experiences, holographic videos, and 360° projections.

The exhibition presents an arrangement of archival photos, original films, digital environments, art installations, and collectibles to music that aims to “reproduce the most relevant moments of [the artist’s] life,” says The Life of An Icon website, offering visitors to discover the incredible story of Frida Kahlo.

When: August 2 to 31 (no Mondays)

Time: Wednesday & Thursday, 10 am to 7 pm; Friday & Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art – 2020 William Street

Price: $27.58 to $40.23, available online

August in Montreal? Sounds like it’s circus time.

KOOZA is a show that blends subcontinental sounds, stunning lighting, and wild costumes as part of Cirque du Soleil’s world-renowned acrobatic wonder.

When: August 3 to 7 and 10 to 14

Time: 1, 4, 5, and 8 pm

Where: Big Top Tent, Old Montreal

Price: From $54, available online

Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?

The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like Almond Blossoms, Starry Night, and many more.

When: From now until August 31

Time: 9 am to 9:40 pm

Where: OASIS immersion, 301 Saint-Antoine

Price: $24 to $32, available online

You can take your family adventures to new heights this weekend, thanks to North America’s biggest trampoline park which just opened outside of Montreal. Uplå is a labyrinth of 20-foot-high suspension bridges and trampolines that connect to a network of unique and colourful treehouses, all of which are suspended in the air at the foot of Mont-Saint-Grégoire. What’s wild about Uplå is that the park is open year-round, rain, shine, or snow. We’ll have to wait a few months to see what North America’s biggest trampoline park looks like covered in snow. The park recommends soon-to-be trampoliners to book online to guarantee a spot.

When: Year-round

Time: 8 am to 6:30 pm

Where: 45 Chemin du Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoire

Price: $20 to $30

If you feel the need to get some adrenaline pumping and outside is too hot, head inside to Rage Axe Throwing and toss some axes in some coooooool AC.

The competition is based on accuracy points but throwing hatches, axes, and Tomahawks is fun enough without needing to tally the scores.

When: Every day

Time: Monday to Thursday, 2 to 10 pm; Friday to Sunday, noon to 10 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 11:30 pm

Where: 1436 Rue Amherst

Price: $25 to $55, available online

Another AC option amid the heat, Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo — the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.

Guests have the chance to see and snap pics of over 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers.

When: Every day

Time: Monday to Wednesday, 10 am to 7 pm; Thursday to Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 1455 Rue Peel

Price: Free admission

How about escaping the heat and an escape room at the same time?

A/MAZE will challenge you in more ways than you thought possible, and there’s only one way to escape: by solving the puzzle. In a limited amount of time, you’ll have to find clues, crack codes, and solve problems in one of their themed rooms, ranging from a 1926 prison cell to a mad scientist’s lab, a WWII bunker, and a submarine.

When: August 5 to 7

Time: Various times

Where: Atwater, Le Plateau, Griffintown, St-Henri

Price: $24 to $35 per person

Tam-Tams is quintessential Montreal. A bunch of people drinking, dancing, and smoking the funky stuff at the base of our namesake mountain. What more could you want?

The magical weekly outdoor party is back and it’s arguably the best time of year to join the free party. It’s as simple as showing up for an afternoon of food, vendors, fun, and music.

An absolute Montreal summer must-do.

When: Sunday, August 7

Time: Noon until sunset

Where: Sir George-Etienne Cartier Monument

Price: Free