Hot one: 19 things to do in Montreal this toasty weekend
How about a weekend full of hot weather and hot things to do in Montreal?
Temperatures are expected to feel like 40ºC on Saturday and Sunday so we’ve put together a list of indoor things to keep cool and outdoor things to stay hot.
A little bit of everything in Montreal this weekend as we continue to trek into August.
Finale des Étoiles – Old Montreal fireworks
View this post on Instagram
You might want to keep your head up this weekend as the nine-week fireworks show in Montreal is ending.
The L’International des Feux Loto-Québec will set off a Saturday fireworks show, concluding its summer-long run.
Under the theme “Finale des Étoiles,” pyrotechnic firms Panzera and Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks will combine their talents to present this year’s finale — a dazzling display that will pay tribute to legendary rock band Genesis.
Firework fans can catch the display from the launch site at La Ronde for $60 to $76 (available online) or any of these phenomenal options across Montreal for free.
The show starts at 10 pm and will take place rain or shine.
When: Saturday, August 6
Time: 10 pm (rain or shine)
Price: $60 to $76 (on-site at La Ronde); free (outside of La Ronde)
- You might also like:
- "I loved it from day one": Canadiens' Caufield has embraced life as a Montrealer
- Another round of memes only people from Montreal will laugh at (PHOTOS)
- Hidden gem: There's a gorgeous sandy beach less than 45 minutes from Montreal
Village des Écluses
View this post on Instagram
If you want to spend the rest of the summer by a beach but don’t feel like making a long trek out of Montreal, Village des Écluses has got you covered.
Located on the picturesque Lac St-Louis on the shores of the Saint Lawrence River, the beach resort offers sand between your toes, paddleboarding, kayaking, and surfing — all an easy 40 minute drive from Montreal.
Nicki Minaj said it herself, “let’s go to the beach-each, let’s go get a wave.”
When: Every day until mid-September
Time: Thursday to Sunday, 9 am to 11 pm; Monday to Wednesday, 9 am to 5 pm
Where: 2 Chem. du Canal, Pointe-des-Cascades
Price: Free admission
First Fridays (Les Premiers Vendredis)
View this post on Instagram
The biggest street food event in Canada is returning to Montreal this weekend.
Sean Paul
View this post on Instagram
This legendary Jamaican rapper is one of the ÎleSoniq festival’s headliners this year. His Saturday night set is guaranteed to feature good vibes and a handful of recognizable hits from the glorious 2000s.
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
When: Saturday, August 6
Time: 7:10 pm
Price: Single-day passes start at $135, available here
Corn Maze
View this post on Instagram
It’s corn season. But, the deliciously sweet vegetable is not just for eating. It’s also meant for exploring.
La Ferme Forget in Laval offers visitors some pretty un-Forget-able experiences, including their famous corn maze, available to visit all month long.
Forget is not exaggerating when they call their cornfield “giant” as it spans the area of over five football fields (3.5 hectares). With all that real estate, the farm manufactured two mazes; a shorter one that takes about 20 minutes to solve and a longer one that can take over an hour.
When: Every day in August and September
Time: Weekdays from 9 am to 7 pm, Weekends from 9 am to 6 pm
Where: 7901 Av. Marcel-Villeneuve, Laval
Price: $8 to $15
Swedish House Mafia
View this post on Instagram
Since famously splitting up in 2012 this house music supergroup reunited last year. The hitmakers behind “Don’t You Worry Child” will be rocking out at Parc Jean-Drapeau during August’s first Sunday.
When: Sunday, August 7
Time: 9:15 pm
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: Single-day passes start at $135, available here
Mosaïcultures Québec 2022
View this post on Instagram
If there’s one excursion to add to this summer’s must-do list, Quebec City’s animal kingdom garden might be the king of the jungle.
From now until October, the Mosaïcultures Québec 2022 at Parc Bois-de-Coulonge in Quebec City is showcasing a dazzling display of more than six million plants and flowers that pay tribute to the “life that vibrates on our planet.”
The summer-long exhibit is marketed as a “hymn to the Earth,” and features works that are “a pleasure for the eyes but also a reminder of the fragility of life.”
When: From now until October 10
Time: 10 am to sundown
Where: Parc Bois-de-Coulonge – 1215 Grande Allée O
Price: $12.50 to $60, available online
La Maison Lavande
View this post on Instagram
Forget the sights of Quebec in the summer, how about the smells?
A summertime trip to the countryside of St-Eustache should be in the cards this summer as the lavender fields at La Maison Lavande are in full bloom.
The family-run business has been growing lavender for more than 10 years and offers over 1,000 plants, spread out across nearly one kilometre of fields where guests can peacefully stroll to the delightful smell of the popular plant.
When: From now until August 21
Time: Saturday to Wednesday, 10 am to 5 pm; Thursday & Friday, 10 am to 9 pm
Where: 902 Chemin Fresnière, Saint-Eustache
Price: $4 to $12 (depending on age and flower season)
Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe
View this post on Instagram
In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art is presenting Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe, a new exhibit from acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.
The exhibition will introduce visitors to the “spiritual and philosophical depth of the artist’s work,” says the PHI museum, including two striking “infinity mirrored rooms.”
Both mirrored rooms will be filled with hanging light globes that alternate colours before going dark. “The viewer is absorbed into darkness for a moment before the glowing spheres slowly flicker back on, initiating again a cycle akin to life and rebirth,” says PHI.
When: From now until January 15
Time: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 pm; Saturday to Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm
Where: PHI Centre
Price: Free, reservations required
Frida Kahlo – The Life of An Icon
View this post on Instagram
Montreal has been graced with the life of Frida Kahlo in the form of an immersive and inspiring art exhibit.
The Life of An Icon offers seven different transformational spaces with VR experiences, holographic videos, and 360° projections.
The exhibition presents an arrangement of archival photos, original films, digital environments, art installations, and collectibles to music that aims to “reproduce the most relevant moments of [the artist’s] life,” says The Life of An Icon website, offering visitors to discover the incredible story of Frida Kahlo.
When: August 2 to 31 (no Mondays)
Time: Wednesday & Thursday, 10 am to 7 pm; Friday & Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art – 2020 William Street
Price: $27.58 to $40.23, available online
KOOZA – Cirque du Soleil
View this post on Instagram
August in Montreal? Sounds like it’s circus time.
KOOZA is a show that blends subcontinental sounds, stunning lighting, and wild costumes as part of Cirque du Soleil’s world-renowned acrobatic wonder.
When: August 3 to 7 and 10 to 14
Time: 1, 4, 5, and 8 pm
Where: Big Top Tent, Old Montreal
Price: From $54, available online
VAN GOGH – Distorsion
View this post on Instagram
Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?
The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like Almond Blossoms, Starry Night, and many more.
When: From now until August 31
Time: 9 am to 9:40 pm
Where: OASIS immersion, 301 Saint-Antoine
Price: $24 to $32, available online
Uplå
You can take your family adventures to new heights this weekend, thanks to North America’s biggest trampoline park which just opened outside of Montreal.
Uplå is a labyrinth of 20-foot-high suspension bridges and trampolines that connect to a network of unique and colourful treehouses, all of which are suspended in the air at the foot of Mont-Saint-Grégoire.
What’s wild about Uplå is that the park is open year-round, rain, shine, or snow. We’ll have to wait a few months to see what North America’s biggest trampoline park looks like covered in snow.
The park recommends soon-to-be trampoliners to book online to guarantee a spot.
When: Year-round
Time: 8 am to 6:30 pm
Where: 45 Chemin du Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoire
Price: $20 to $30
Rage Axe Throwing
View this post on Instagram
If you feel the need to get some adrenaline pumping and outside is too hot, head inside to Rage Axe Throwing and toss some axes in some coooooool AC.
The competition is based on accuracy points but throwing hatches, axes, and Tomahawks is fun enough without needing to tally the scores.
When: Every day
Time: Monday to Thursday, 2 to 10 pm; Friday to Sunday, noon to 10 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 11:30 pm
Where: 1436 Rue Amherst
Price: $25 to $55, available online
Barbie Expo
View this post on Instagram
Another AC option amid the heat, Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo — the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.
Guests have the chance to see and snap pics of over 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers.
When: Every day
Time: Monday to Wednesday, 10 am to 7 pm; Thursday to Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 1455 Rue Peel
Price: Free admission
A/MAZE Escape Room
View this post on Instagram
How about escaping the heat and an escape room at the same time?
A/MAZE will challenge you in more ways than you thought possible, and there’s only one way to escape: by solving the puzzle. In a limited amount of time, you’ll have to find clues, crack codes, and solve problems in one of their themed rooms, ranging from a 1926 prison cell to a mad scientist’s lab, a WWII bunker, and a submarine.
When: August 5 to 7
Time: Various times
Where: Atwater, Le Plateau, Griffintown, St-Henri
Price: $24 to $35 per person
Tam-Tams
View this post on Instagram
Tam-Tams is quintessential Montreal. A bunch of people drinking, dancing, and smoking the funky stuff at the base of our namesake mountain. What more could you want?
The magical weekly outdoor party is back and it’s arguably the best time of year to join the free party. It’s as simple as showing up for an afternoon of food, vendors, fun, and music.
An absolute Montreal summer must-do.
When: Sunday, August 7
Time: Noon until sunset
Where: Sir George-Etienne Cartier Monument
Price: Free