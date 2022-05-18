Canada's largest street food event returns to Montreal next month

The biggest street food event in Canada is returning to Montreal in June, and it’ll be sticking around for the entire summer.

Les Premiers Vendredis (First Fridays) has been taking place every summer since 2012, albeit in a limited capacity during the pandemic. This time around, however, the summer-long street food party will return in its former glory.

With more than 50 food trucks and restaurateurs, the festival says it is the largest gathering of its kind from coast-to-coast.

“Our mission is to make gastronomy accessible to everyone by focusing on street food in a spirit of collaboration and inclusion using the various expressions of the culture of our community,” says the event’s French website.

To signal its return, Les Premiers Vendredis will host a “Mexican Special” to kick off its 10th anniversary, hosting a combination of nearly 60 food trucks, vendor stands, and eight local DJs.

Access to the site is free, but food and drink prices vary per vendor, usually between the $8 to $25 range. As its name suggests, the foodie fest takes place on the first Friday of every month, from June to October.

All dates will take place at the Olympic Stadium Park except for August’s food-a-palooza, which will take place in the Old Port.

Here’s how this year’s First Friday will unfold:

Friday, June 3: 4 pm – 11 pm, Olympic Park

Friday, Jule 1: 4 pm – 11 pm, Olympic Park

Friday, August 5: 12 pm – 11 pm; Saturday, August 6: 12 pm – 11 pm; Sunday, August 7: 12 pm – 10 pm, Old Port of Montreal

Friday, September 2: 4 pm – 11 pm, Olympic Park

Friday, October 7: 4 pm – 11 pm, Olympic Park

Street food dishes will include a little bit of everything throughout the summer, ranging from tacos, churros, braised beef, paella, smoked meat, poutine, BBQ chicken, ice cream, doughnuts, and oh so much more.

Happy eating!

