Forget the sights of Quebec in the summer, how about the smells?

A summertime trip to the countryside of St-Eustache should be in the cards this summer as the lavender fields at La Maison Lavande are in full bloom.

The family-run business has been growing lavender for more than 10 years and offers over 1,000 plants, spread out across nearly one kilometre of fields where guests can peacefully stroll to the delightful smell of the popular plant.

La Maison Lavande is an idea that stemmed from owners Nancie Ferron and Daniel Joannette after falling in love with lavender during a trip to Provence. The couple “created a unique marriage between culture and perfumery,” and guests are welcome to visit the site and purchase homemade lavender-based products.

Lavender is a genus of flowering plants from the mint family, Lamiaceae. Native to the Old World and from Europe across to northern and eastern Africa, the Mediterranean, and India, the plant is believed to have antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to heal minor burns and bug bites.

Research suggests that it may be useful for treating anxiety, insomnia, depression, and restlessness.

“La Maison Lavande is a great family story in which we are happy to bring your loved ones together around another of our passions, that of built heritage,” says the company. “We welcome you to our home, to our family home in these houses to which we have given a second life. Each habitation on the site has been numbered, dismantled, transported and reassembled with us according to the original plans. We like to say that we clean, dress up and put on our best to welcome you, as large families did 200 years ago.”

La Maison Lavande does not take reservations. Guests are encouraged to simply visit the reception, pay the admission fee, and access the lavender fields.

“It is possible to eat, walk, nap, read a bit, and capture pictures of beautiful and tender moments,” says La Maison. “There is something to do for the whole family. We dare to believe that this is a great setting for the most beautiful summer pictures.”

Entrance to the site ranges from $4 to $12, based on age and flower season.

La Maison is about 50 km from Montreal and is currently in high season. The fields close on August 21.

Better get lavendering! Dogs are also welcome on-site.

Here’s how the luscious lavender fields look through the world of Instagram:

La Maison Lavande

When: From now until August 21

Time: Saturday to Wednesday, 10 am to 5 pm; Thursday & Friday, 10 am to 9 pm

Where: 902 Chemin Fresnière, Saint-Eustache

Price: $4 to $12 (depending on age and flower season)