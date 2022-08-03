Another round of memes only people from Montreal will laugh at (PHOTOS)
Aug 3 2022, 8:43 pm
We here at Daily Hive Montreal spend a lot of time covering our city. From the good, the bad, and the ugly, Montreal is certainly a special place, unlike any other, really.
And with that uniqueness comes an infinite amount of inside jokes and locally shared experiences. We figured it was time to once again poke a little fun at ourselves.
On topics ranging from construction to food, the “Ring,” cyclists, and more, we’ve handcrafted a bunch of Daily Hive original memes to try to be like all you cool kids.
Sit back and scroll away.