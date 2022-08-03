Curated

Another round of memes only people from Montreal will laugh at (PHOTOS)

Aug 3 2022, 8:43 pm
Al Sciola, Ty Jadah

We here at Daily Hive Montreal spend a lot of time covering our city. From the good, the bad, and the ugly, Montreal is certainly a special place, unlike any other, really.

And with that uniqueness comes an infinite amount of inside jokes and locally shared experiences. We figured it was time to once again poke a little fun at ourselves.

On topics ranging from construction to food, the “Ring,” cyclists, and more, we’ve handcrafted a bunch of Daily Hive original memes to try to be like all you cool kids.

Sit back and scroll away.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If you enjoyed this, click here to check out our first batch. 

