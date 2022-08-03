If you want to spend the rest of the summer by a beach but don’t feel like making a long trek out of Montreal, Village des Écluses has got you covered.

Located on the picturesque Lac St-Louis on the shores of the Saint Lawrence River, the beach resort offers sand between your toes, paddleboarding, kayaking, and surfing — all an easy 40 minute drive from Montreal.

Nicki Minaj said it herself, “let’s go to the beach-each, let’s go get a wave.”

Village des Écluses is free to attend, has a beachfront terrace that dishes out craft beer from a local microbrewery (Le Castor), and hosts live bands every Thursday.

The beach also offers water equipment rentals (paddleboards, surfboards, and kayaks) and there’s also a nearby hiking and cycling path for the non-swimmers.

And if that’s not enough, if you feel like making a few days out of it, there are camping options available for folks who aren’t yet ready to admit that summer might be winding down.

Heck, spend the rest of August and all of September if that helps.

For more information, visit the Village des Écluses, who opened in July for the first time in three summers.

Happy beaching!

Village des Écluses

When: Every day until mid-September

Time: Thursday to Sunday, 9 am to 11 pm; Monday to Wednesday, 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 2 Chem. du Canal, Pointe-des-Cascades

Price: Free admission