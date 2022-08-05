If you thought summer was cooling down, you’d be mistaken.

Things are going to be so hot and sticky this weekend that another weather alert from Environment Canada has been issued. The heat warning is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

The latest heat wave is expected to combine high temperatures with high humidity to create humidex values of 40°C or more on Saturday. Environment Canada says they expect the heat to persist through Sunday as well.

Things should subside by Monday, which is expected to be on the cooler side with a strong chance of rain.

Heat warnings such as this one are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion. One should not spend extended periods of time outside during the hottest hours of the day.

To monitor weather warning updates, you can visit the Environment Canada website.