15 cool things to do in Montreal this weekend: June 10 to 12

As we settle into the first few days of the new month (how is it already June?!), Montreal is offering a full slate of exciting things to check out all weekend.

June’s second weekend is full of food, art, theatre, pets, and DJs — what else could you want?

Here are a bunch of awesome things and events to keep on your radar this weekend in Montreal, June 10 to 12.

Frida Kahlo – The Life of An Icon View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Kahlo | Montreal (@fridakahlo.montreal) Montreal is just about to be graced with the life of Frida Kahlo in the form of an immersive and inspiring art exhibit. The exhibit, The Life of An Icon, will offer seven different transformational spaces with VR experiences, holographic videos, and 360° projections. The 90-minute exhibit will take place at the Arsenal Contemporary Art venue in Little Burgundy and will remain on display for the public until June 24. When: June 10 – 24

Time: 10 am – 7 pm, Wednesday & Thursday; 10 am – 9 pm, Friday & Saturday; 10 am – 5 pm, Sunday

Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020 William Street

Price: $27.58 – $40.23, available online

Thinking of getting a new pet? There’s no better time than now — Friday is free adoption day at Montreal’s SPCA.

The usual fees will be waived for the appointment-free adoption event that will run from 9 am to 7 pm. Although, it might conclude earlier, depending on the number of animals available. All that’s needed to take home a new furry friend is a valid ID such as a health insurance card or driver’s license.

According to the SPCA, there are dozens of animals that can be found at the shelter. “Around fifty cats – several of them old – around 20 rabbits and around 60 small animals, such as mice, degus, guinea pigs, turtles, and rats,” are all ready for adoption.

When: Friday, June 10

Where: 5215 Rue Jean-Talon Ouest

Time: 9 am to 7 pm

Price: Free MURAL Fest View this post on Instagram A post shared by MURALfestival (@muralfestival) One of Montreal’s most iconic summertime festivals has kicked off. Check out its first weekend for a slew of great local and international street artists, DJs, and food. When: From now until June 19

Time: 24/7

Where: Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Price: Free admission Ormstown Fair 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacinthe (@_lapetiterobert) The Ormstown Expo, known locally as the Ormstown Fair, has returned for its 106th edition. The weekend-long fair is a dandy of a time for city slickers and country folk alike. Hosted on the ancient Ormstown fairgrounds, the fair is a mixture of carnival rides, barn animals, derbies, tractor pulls, live music, and agriculture awareness. Whether you’re driving down from Montreal or you live up the road, the Ormstown Fair is a fan favourite for all ages. The fair opened on Thursday and features amusement park rides, petting zoos, sheep shearing, horse carriages, a magic show, a talent show, open mic comedy, BBQ chicken supper, tractor pulls, cattle shows, live music, karaoke, a demolition derby, and DJs before the rides close at midnight. When: June 9 – 12

Time: Gates open at 8 am, midway rides at 11 am, and close at midnight.

Where: 1 McBain Street, Ormstown

Price: $7-$20, dependent on days and age. Passes available online

The St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival is like a summertime block party filled with theatre, dance, music, and comedy. There are over 800 performances spread out across Le Plateau, all in celebration of creativity.

There are more than 500 artists spread out across 20 different venues, all for good prices — some of which are free.

Visit the website for a full program of times and venues.

When: From now until June 19

Time: Varies per show

When: Various venues across Le Plateau

Price: Varies

Piknic is an outdoor electric music dance festival featuring DJs and artists from all over the world. There are obviously good tunes, but there’s also good food, good drinks, and plenty of activities to keep you going. Best of all – the show goes on rain or shine.

DJ ANETHA and La Rama will be spinning the beats this weekend.

When: Sunday, June 12

Time: 2 pm – 9:30 pm

Where: Parc Jean Drapeau

Price: $25, available online

You can take your family adventures to new heights this weekend, thanks to North America’s biggest trampoline park which just opened outside of Montreal.

Uplå is a labyrinth of 20-foot-high suspension bridges and trampolines that connect to a network of unique and colourful treehouses, all of which are suspended in the air at the foot of Mont-Saint-Grégoire.

What’s wild about Uplå is that the park is open all year round, rain, shine, or snow. We’ll have to wait a few months to see what North America’s biggest trampoline park looks like covered in snow. The park recommends soon-to-be trampoliners to book online to guarantee a spot.

When: Year-round

Time: 8 am – 6:30 pm

Where: 45 Chem. du Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoire

Price: $20 – $30

YATAI MTL A three-day festival celebrating Japanese culture and street food is kicking off in Montreal this weekend. After a two-year hiatus because of you-know-what, YATAI MTL is returning to the Mile End for a free three-day festival from June 10 to 12. YATAI MTL will host street food stands, a market, cultural programs, and music, and is expected to attract more than 15,000 people over the three-day event. When: June 10 to 12

Time: 5 – 11 pm, Friday; 12 – 11 pm, Saturday; 12 – 8 pm, Sunday

Where: Marché des Possibles – Entrepôt 77 77 Bernard Street Est

Price: Free admission Francos de Montréal View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francos de Montréal (@francosmtl) Since 1989, Les Francos de Montréal has become the true reflection of the French-speaking music culture. Celebrate French songs in 250 downtown gigs over 10 days in Montreal, all en français. There are free outdoor shows as well as performances from some of the province’s most established French artists including Koriass, Lynda Lemay, La Femme, Souldia, Marc Dupré, France d’Amour, and more all weekend. When: From now until June 18

Time: Varies

Where: Quartier des spectacles

Price: Various prices, some free shows (full lineup online)

Tam-Tams is quintessential Montreal. A bunch of people drinking, dancing, and smoking the funky stuff at the base of our namesake mountain. What more could you want?

The magical weekly outdoor party is back and it’s arguably the best time of year to join the free party. It’s as simple as showing up for an afternoon of food, vendors, fun, and music.

An absolute Montreal summer must-do.

When: Every Sunday in June

Time: 12 pm until sunset

Where: Sir George-Etienne Cartier Monument

Might be as good a time as ever to check out Quebec’s biggest amusement park this weekend.

Try battling The Goliath, get rocked on Le Ednor, the Chaos, or try to win your significant other a prize.

When: Weekends only until June 12, every day past June 18

Time: 10:30 am – 8 pm (11:30 pm during the fireworks)

Where: 22 Chemin Macdonald

Price: $37.99, available online and on-site

Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?

The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like “Almond Blossoms,” “Starry Night,” and many more.

When: Thursdays – Sundays in June

Time: 9 am – 9:40 pm

Where: OASIS immersion, 301 Saint-Antoine

Price: $24 – $32, available online

Her Majesty Queen Charlotte is requesting Bridgerton fans’ attendance at a live event in Montreal.

The in-person event takes place in four cities across North America: Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, and Montreal.

The ball will transport guests back to London, England’s Regency-era, where they can enjoy a bundle of experiences relating to the show, including a live ball dance accompanied by a string quartet.

When: June 10-12

Time: 4, 6:30, 9 pm

Where: L’Arsenal contemporary art, 2020 William Street, Montreal

Price: Starts at $49, available online

Cirque du Soleil is launching its new show, KOOZA, this weekend — a show that blends subcontinental sounds, stunning lighting, wild costumes, and acrobatic wonder.

When: June 10-12

Time: 4 & 8 pm

Where: Under The White Big Top, Old Montreal

Price: $121 (Friday), starting at $61 (Saturday & Sunday)

They sailed the seas, conquered great cities, and have now touched down in Montreal.

For the first time in Quebec, a museum showcasing the National Museum of Denmark’s magnificent Viking collection has arrived in Montreal. Last week, the “VIKINGS – Dragons of the Northern Seas” exhibit kicked off at the Pointe-à-Callière Montreal Museum of Archaeology and History and will remain open to the public until October.

When: From now until October 10

Time: Tuesday – Friday, 10 am – 5 pm; Saturday & Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm; closed Mondays

Where: 350 Place Royale, Old Montreal

Price: $8 – $25