F1rst class: The ultimate list of Grand Prix parties in Montreal

Montreal’s Grand Prix is a big deal for Canadian Formula 1 fanatics. For the rest of us, it’s an excuse to party for three straight days.

This year, from June 16 to 19, the city will come alive on F1 weekend for the first time in over two years. Downtown streets will be packed to the brim with an estimated 300,000 race fans and party people from all over the globe.

But, with so many festivities going on at once, it can be difficult to pinpoint which event gets your engines revved up. While walking up and down Crescent Street is an obvious choice, there are plenty of hidden gem celebrations sprinkled throughout the city.

Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of some of the hottest F1 parties in town.

With performances by renowned rappers T Pain and Wyclef Jean, you already know this is going to be one for the ages.

Throw in 30,000 square feet of venue space, cocktails, and Formula 1 cars on-site and you’d be hard-pressed to find a better way to spend a Saturday.

Where: Windsor Station

When: Saturday, June 18

Tickets: $175 – $1,600, click here to purchase

Known as one of the best gourmet restaurants in the city, Marcus is going all out for F1 weekend. Reserve now for your chance to try some unique dishes and party with bottle service for four nights only.

Where: 1440 Rue de la Montagne

When: June 16 to 19

If clubbing is your thing, hitting up Soubois is probably a good idea. You can even eat at their outdoor grill beforehand so

It’ll be premiering the new Dom Pérignon Luminous, a champagne designed in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Be sure to reserve your spot before it’s too late.

Where: 1106 Maisonneuve Boulevard W,

When: June 16 to 19

Yes, Time Out is an ideal place to grab a bite. But, it’s also got one heck of a cocktail bar. From June 16 to 19, the wine bar will be pouring notorious Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, and Les Îles — a neighborhood rendition of the Apérol apéritif with notes of orange and mandarin.

Visit the market on Fridays & Saturdays for the recurring “Market After Dark,” from 9 am to 1:30 am.

Where: Time Out Market, Eaton Centre

When: June 16 to 19

Everyone is welcome at this two-storey immersive and free experience celebrating Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Global Partnership with the Aston Martin Cognizant Aramco F1 Team.

Here’s what the experience includes:

Peroni beer bar where guests will be able to sample Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%

A mixology bar where guests will be able to sip on curated Peroni cocktails

A menu spearheaded by Mano Carnuto

The chance to take pictures with an Aston Martin F1 car as well as learn more about the design via AMF1 on-site experts

Where: 1192 Saint-Catherine W,

When: June 16, 3 pm -11 pm; June 17, 1 pm – 5 pm; June 18 11 am – 5 pm & 8 pm – 11 pm; June 19, 11 am – 8 pm

Tickets to this pop-up Mexican beach party in the middle of the city will get you a three-course brunch, three standard-size Patrón tequila cocktails, or three non-alcoholic beverages, and access to a dance party in the sand.

Evening guests will receive a Patrón tequila welcome cocktail, and admittance to the beach club experience, including opening and headline DJ sets.

Where: Peel Bassin: 1055 Rue De La Commune

When: June 16 to 19

Tickets: $35 to $125. Click here to purchase.

La Sobremesa, one of Montreal’s premier tapas joints, has launched an exclusive tasting menu in honour of F1 weekend.

With exquisite cocktails and an ever-changing seasonally based array of dishes, featuring locally sourced ingredients, you don’t always know exactly what you’re going to get, but its freshness is certainly guaranteed.

We recommend reserving your spot in advance. This hotspot could fill up fast.

Where: 4922 Sherbrooke W,

When: June 16 to 19