One of Montreal’s most iconic summertime festivals is returning to its former glory.

After two years of functioning at a reduced capacity due to the pandemic, MURAL Festival is kicking off on Saint-Laurent this week.

The 10-day urban art fest celebrates international and domestic artists, hosts food vendors, live music, and thousands of spectators from June 9 to 19.

This year’s fest is headlined by Shepard Fairey, the American artist and creator of Barack Obama’s 2008 “Hope” campaign poster. Fairey kicked off this year’s fest by unveiling his latest work, “Justice Woman,” overlooking Saint-Laurent.

Uber-talented Montreal photographer J-F Savaria shared images of Fairey’s massive mural which can be found at 3527 Saint-Laurent.

MURAL Fest organizers say they were “blown away” by Fairey’s piece, which was created from a blank sheet in only two days.

For a full list of all of MURAL Fest’s 21 visual artists and 25 musical performers, check out the festival’s website.