You can adopt a pet for FREE at the Montreal SPCA tomorrow

Thinking of getting a new pet? There’s no better time than now. Friday, June 10 is free adoption day at Montreal’s SPCA.

The usual fees will be waived for the appointment-free adoption event that will run from 9 am to 7 pm. Although, it might conclude earlier, depending on the number of animals available. All that’s needed to take home a new furry friend is a valid ID such as a health insurance card or driver’s license.

According to the SPCA, there are dozens of animals that can be found at the shelter. “Around fifty cats – several of them old – around 20 rabbits and around 60 small animals, such as mice, degus, guinea pigs, turtles, and rats,” are all ready for adoption.

The shelter confirmed in a statement that all animals have been examined by a veterinarian. The dogs and cats are sterilized, microchipped, and have received their first basic vaccine and treatment against parasites and rabies.

For more information on adopting an animal, check out the SPCA website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPCA de Montréal (@spcamontreal)

When: Friday, June 10

Where: 5215 Rue Jean-Talon W,

Time: 9 am to 7 pm