19 things to do in Montreal this long Canada Day weekend
This weekend is the tail-end of a pretty groovy time to enjoy summers in Montreal (and Quebec).
We get to celebrate back-to-back long weekends AND we get to flip the calendar to July, arguably the best month of the year.
From food to Canada’s 155th birthday celebrations, music, and plenty of fireworks, here’s what’s worth checking out this long weekend in Montreal.
Tribute to Prince
View this post on Instagram
Old Montreal’s iconic fireworks festival returns to the skies this weekend and will pay tribute to late singer Prince, courtesy of GFA Pyro.
The 30-minute “Tribute to Prince” performance will be an electrifying pyromusical display featuring fan favourite songs such as “Kiss,” “When Doves Cry,” “Purple Rain,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Raspberry Beret,” and more.
When: Saturday, July 2
Time: 10 pm (rain or shine)
Price: $60 – $76 (on-site at La Ronde)
Canada Day at the Old Port
View this post on Instagram
Celebrate Canada’s 155th with a jam-packed day full of free activities in Old Montreal including a 21-gun salute, face painting, food, live music, Canada Day cake, and of course, fireworks.
When: Friday, July 1
Time: 1 – 10:30 pm
Where: Old Port
Price: Free
Jazz Fest
View this post on Instagram
The 42nd edition of Montreal’s Jazz Fest returns to the city this weekend, offering more than 350 concerts presented by artists from here and afar — 2/3 of which are free!
Even if you don’t have an artist in mind, stroll through the Quartier des Spectacles for a riveting time.
When: June 30 – July 10
Time: Varies
Where: Varies
Rooftop Basketball
View this post on Instagram
Downtown Montreal has a sky-high new basketball court.
Nrml Bskt is on the rooftop terrace of downtown’s Delta Hotel. There are five courts with illuminated hoops, each at a different height and angle.
Plus, it’s completely free.
Alley-oop!
When: From now until September 15
Time: 9 am – 9 pm
Where: Delta Hotel, 475 President-Kennedy
Price: Free
Frida Kahlo – The Life of An Icon
View this post on Instagram
Montreal has been graced with the life of Frida Kahlo in the form of an immersive and inspiring art exhibit.
The exhibit, The Life of An Icon, offers seven different transformational spaces with VR experiences, holographic videos, and 360° projections.
The 90-minute exhibit takes place at the Arsenal Contemporary Art venue in Little Burgundy and will remain on display for the public until June 24.
When: From now until June 24
Time: 10 am – 7 pm, Wednesday & Thursday; 10 am – 9 pm, Friday & Saturday; 10 am – 5 pm, Sunday
Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020 William Street
Price: $27.58 – $40.23, available online
Kamasi Washington
View this post on Instagram
This Grammy-nominated artist pairs his incredible stage presence with God-given talent to create some of the funkiest jazz you’ve ever heard, as part of the aforementioned Jazz Fest.
When: Saturday, July 2
Time: 9:30 pm
Where: TD Stage, Place des festivals
Price: Free
Clock Tower Beach
View this post on Instagram
Nicki Minaj said it best, Montreal: “Let’s go to the beach-each, let’s go get a wave.”
Montrealers looking to cool off by the water with sand beneath their toes can soak up the sun at the charming Clock Tower Beach all summer.
When: From now until September 5
Time: 11 am – 7 pm
Where: Bassin de l’Horloge
Price: Free admission
Uplå
You can take your family adventures to new heights this weekend, thanks to North America’s biggest trampoline park which just opened outside of Montreal.
What’s wild about Uplå is that the park is open all year round, rain, shine, or snow. We’ll have to wait a few months to see what North America’s biggest trampoline park looks like covered in snow.
The park recommends soon-to-be trampoliners to book online to guarantee a spot.
When: Year-round
Time: 8 am – 6:30 pm
Where: 45 Chem. du Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoire
Price: $20 – $30
Tam-Tams
View this post on Instagram
Tam-Tams is quintessential Montreal. A bunch of people drinking, dancing, and smoking the funky stuff at the base of our namesake mountain. What more could you want?
The magical weekly outdoor party is back and it’s arguably the best time of year to join the free party. It’s as simple as showing up for an afternoon of food, vendors, fun, and music.
An absolute Montreal summer must-do.
When: Every Sunday in July
Time: 12 pm until sunset
Where: Sir George-Etienne Cartier Monument
La Ronde
View this post on Instagram
Might be as good a time as ever to check out Quebec’s biggest amusement park this weekend.
Try battling The Goliath, get rocked on Le Ednor, the Chaos, or try to win your significant other a prize.
When: Every day in July
Time: 10:30 am – 8 pm (11:30 pm during the fireworks)
Where: 22 Chemin Macdonald
Price: $37.99, available online and on-site
Festival Faves at The Comedy Nest
The charming Comedy Nest is getting ready for Just For Laughs with a loaded show full of the country’s best comedians.
Check out comics from Toronto’s JFL42, Halifax’s HA!, and Just For Laughs with the likes of Tim Rabnett, David Pryde, Ryan Wilner, Heidi Floss, and a slew of great local comics as openers and emcees.
When: June 30 – July 1
Time: 8:30 & 10 pm
Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 rue Ste. Catherine (3rd floor)
Price: $6 – $17.50
Canal Tour
View this post on Instagram
Forget checking out the historic Lachine Canal, get on top of it.
Montreal’s own Aventures H2O/H2O Adventures offers canal tours in either paddleboard or kayak form.
H20 Adventures says paddlers and kayakers can discover the “interesting nooks and crannies that make up the historic ‘Cradle of Industrialization.’”
When: Every day in July
Time: 10 am – 9 pm
Where: 2727B Rue Saint-Patrick
Price: Starts at $25
VAN GOGH – Distorsion
View this post on Instagram
Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?
The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like “Almond Blossoms,” “Starry Night,” and many more.
When: From now until July 31
Time: 9 am – 9:40 pm
Where: OASIS immersion, 301 Saint-Antoine
Price: $24 – $32, available online
Stellina
View this post on Instagram
If there’s one cuisine that Montrealers could never get enough of, it’s Italian. Stellina is one of the newest spots in the game and is serving up dishes that are so exquisitely beautiful, that they belong in a magazine.
Address: 410 rue Saint-Jacques
Hours: 11:30 am – 3 pm, 5 – 11 pm
The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
View this post on Instagram
Her Majesty Queen Charlotte is requesting Bridgerton fans’ attendance at a live event in Montreal.
The in-person event takes place in four cities across North America: Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, and Montreal.
The ball will transport guests back to London, England’s Regency-era, where they can enjoy a bundle of experiences relating to the show, including a live ball dance accompanied by a string quartet.
When: June 30, July 1 – 3
Time: 4, 6:30, 9 pm
Where: L’Arsenal contemporary art, 2020 William Street, Montreal
Price: Starts at $49, available online
KOOZA – Cirque du Soleil
View this post on Instagram
July in Montreal? Sounds like it’s circus time.
KOOZA is a show that blends subcontinental sounds, stunning lighting, and wild costumes as part of Cirque du Soleil’s world-renowned acrobatic wonder.
When: July 1 – 31 (no Mondays)
Time: 1, 4, 5, and 8 pm
Where: Big Top Tent, Old Montreal
Price: From $54, available online
VIKINGS – Dragons of the Northern Seas
View this post on Instagram
They sailed the seas, conquered great cities, and have now touched down in Montreal.
When: From now until October 10
Time: Tuesday – Friday, 10 am – 5 pm; Saturday & Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm; closed Mondays
Where: 350 Place Royale, Old Montreal
Price: $8 – $25
300-foot high zipline
View this post on Instagram
Sneak off the island to get really high in the Laurentians.
Tyroparc in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts is offering its “Discovery Plus” journey atop the cliffs of The Cap Beauséjour, fusing scenic hiking with ziplining.
Before reaching the mountain’s peak, adventurers will cross a variety of bridges and steps before taking a 2,000-foot zipline from one mountainside to another. After another mini-hike, a second zipline awaits at a length of over 2,100 feet.
Could there be a better way to take in the breathtaking sights of southern Quebec’s mountain ranges than a couple of zooming ziplines?
When: Every day
Time: 9 am – 6 pm
Where: Tyropark, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts
Price: $99 – $116, available online
Nikkei
View this post on Instagram
Nikkei cuisine combines Peruvian and Japanese culinary traditions in a fusion that’s light and refreshing yet packed with flavour.
It opened at the end of June and offers a stunning new cocktail and tapas bar to Montrealers looking for a sleek and sexy dining option in July.
Address: 1577 ave. Laurier Est
Hours: 4 – 10:30 pm