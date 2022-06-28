Celebrate Old Montreal's massive Canada Day party this weekend
Canada Day is quickly approaching, and for the second Friday in a row Montrealers will be graced with another sunny long weekend.
(Gotta love St. Jean-Baptiste and Canada Day back-to-back, eh?)
Coming off of last week’s firework-filled Fête nationale celebrations, the city is gearing up for more festivities — this time for the country’s 155th birthday.
So make sure to iron that maple leaf flag and pick out that perfect red outfit. Here’s how Montreal will let loose on July 1.
Celebrations at the Old Port
A jam-packed day of activities is planned this Friday in Old Montreal, making it the place to be. Get there early for a military salute. Stay late for fireworks.
The official schedule is as follows:
- 1 pm: Official opening ceremonies – Clock Tower Quay
- Gun Salute: 21-gun salute to mark Canada Day
- Official photos with members of the public
- Royal Canadian Mounted Police – vehicle and officers
- Canadian Armed Forces
- 2 pm to 7 pm: Ô CANADA TENT – Carré St-Pierre
- Face painting
- Canada Day-coloured promotional item giveaway
- 2 pm to 7 pm: PARKS CANADA TENT – Carré St-Pierre
- Temporary tattoos
- Canadian wildlife tracks game
- The parks of Parks Canada game
- 3:30 pm: Ô CANADA TENT – Carré St-Pierre
- Sharing of the Canada Day cake
- 7 pm: Closing activities – Carré Saint-Pierre
- 8 pm: Evening show – Carré Saint-Pierre
Performances from the following artists:
Samian – Naomi – Matéo – Annie Villeneuve – Marc Dupré – Joseph Edgar
- 9:45 pm: Fireworks show (Prince tribute)
For more information on local Canada Day celebrations, you can visit the Old Port’s website.