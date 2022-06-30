Maybe the sun’s summer shine will welcome a fresh career path?

It’s always daunting to look for new jobs, but it might be comforting to know that many jobs across the financial industry, retail, food services, tech, gaming, travel, B2B companies, and more are looking for employees across Montreal.

Besides potentially getting a new career, employers across these sectors are offering plenty of work perks and the chance to be part of an innovative team.

Daily Hive has compiled a list of 30 companies and startups hiring for more than 350 positions spread out across many industries in June.

Maybe a new job is in the cards? Just in time for that office summer party…

Who: Marriott International, Inc. is an American multinational company that operates, franchises, and licenses lodging, perhaps best known for its chain of hotels.

Housekeeper, Cook, Supervisor, Accounting Clerk, Bellperson, Concierge, Manager, and more. Perks: Marriott International offers dental, health, and life insurance, employee discounts, vacation time, and flexible hours.

Who : For over 60 years, BNP Paribas in Canada has been helping Canadian businesses and institutions by offering a full range of specialized financial services and investment products. BNP Paribas’ mission is to contribute to a responsible and sustainable economy by financing and advising clients according to the highest ethical standard, while striving to respond to environmental concerns, regional development and social inclusion. With over 1,300 employees, BNP Paribas in Canada continues to attract experts from diverse fields as well as ambitious young talent from around the world.

: BNP Paribas is currently hiring for an IT Developer, Full Stack Developer, Administrative Analyst, Head of IT Strategy, Payroll Technician, among many other roles. Perks : In addition to competitive compensation, we offer flexible benefits including a family and spouse insurance program, a defined contribution pension plan and paid days for volunteering. Hybrid work arrangements, such as remote working up to 50% and flexible working hours are available for most positions. BNP Paribas provides excellent training and personal development programs, as well as opportunities for career development within the company and internationally.

Who: DAVIDsTEA is a Canadian specialty tea and tea accessory retailer based in Montreal. It is also the largest specialty tea boutique in the country.

Store Manager, Digital Copywriter, Digital Graphic Designer, Web Developer, Salesforce Administrator, Inventory Associate, E-Commerce Manager, and more. Perks: DAVIDsTEA offers store discounts, flexible hours, product samples, and health benefits. Remote options are available for some jobs.

Who: Red Bull is the most popular energy drink brand in North America. Since its launch in 1987, more than 82 billion cans of Red Bull have been sold worldwide. The company is hiring for several different Montreal positions this month.

Field Marketing Specialist, Event Vehicle Coordinator, and Red Bull Student Marketeer (McGill, Concordia, UQAM). Perks: Red Bull offers insurance benefits, retirement benefits, and vacation packages.

Who: Foot Locker Retail, Inc. is an American sportswear and footwear retailer that operates in 28 countries worldwide and has several locations in Montreal.

Sales Associate, Store Manager, Head of Sales, Key Manager, Assistant Manager, Cashier, and Shift Manager. Perks: Foot Locker offers staff discounts, health and dental, and flexible hours.

Who: Air Canada is the flag carrier and the largest airline in Canada by fleet size and passengers carried. The company is headquartered in Montreal.

Crew Resource Planning Analyst, Pensions Manager, Investments Analysts, Senior Analyst, Cleaning Attendant, Content Marketing Manager, AI Specialist, Customer Service and Sales Agent, Warehouse Duty Manager, and many more. Perks: Air Canada offers health and dental care benefits, retirement plans, and special flying deals for friends and family.

Who: Telus is a telecommunications company that provides a wide range of telecommunications products and services, including internet access, voice, entertainment, healthcare, video, and cell phones.

Mental Health Case Manager, Sales Representative, Nutritionist, Team Manager, Financial Analyst, Legal Secretary, Manager, and many more. Perks: Telus offers health and wellness insurance, gym memberships, free lunch and snacks, employee discounts, and work-from-home options.

Who: Goodfood is a Canadian online grocery, home meal, and meal kit company based in Montreal.

Delivery Courier, Material Planner, Customer Fulfillment Associate, Shuttle Driver, Plating Associate, Talent Acquisition, Recruiter, Recipe Development Specialist, and many more. Perks: Goodfood offers health and dental care benefits, flexible working hours, remote work options (where applicable), and meal deals.

Who: Under Armour, Inc. is an American sports equipment company that manufactures footwear, sports, and casual apparel.

Assistant Store Manager, Sales Associate, Sales Teammate Perks: Tuition reimbursement, paid holidays, merchandise discount, health savings account, medical, dental, and vision.

Who: Shakepay is a crypto-tech company that allows Canadians the ability to buy and sell bitcoin. Bitcoin enables wealth to be stored with an individual without the need for a third party. Its fundamental use-case as a store of value with a predictable monetary policy is having profound implications on freeing individuals into financial sovereignty. Following Bitcoin, the entire suite of financial services is being rebuilt independently from the current financial infrastructure. Shakepay believes enabling access to these services is paramount to the creation of wealth and economic freedom.

Some of the open positions at Shakepay include: Application Security Engineer, Design Lead, Engineering Manager, Fiat Fraud Specialist, Frontend Developer, Growth Lead, Full-stack Developer, and more. Perks: Shakepay takes care of its staff by offering insurance coverage, equity benefits, and generous vacation. Shakepay is invested in its employees’ personal development and is remote-friendly, meaning you can work from anywhere.

Who: McGill University, one of the most renowned schools in North America, has more than 300 job openings (both full-time and part-time) spread out across its downtown campus, Macdonald Campus, and off-campus properties.

Teaching Assistant, IT Developer, Communications & Publications Coordinator, Administrative Coordinator, Grader, Research Assistant, Data & Security Analyst, Senior Campus Planner, and many more. Perks: McGill offers two unique and scenic campuses to work from, both of which are easy to access by bike and public transit. Perks also include health and dental care benefits, retirement savings plans, flexible time off, and holidays. Take note that McGill continually ranks on Montreal’s Top Employers list.

Who: The real estate investment and management firm is currently seeking out people with talent, drive, and ambition who are excited about joining one of the leading companies in the global real estate industry.

Advisor, Analyst, Developer, Senior Accountant, Technician, and 25 more jobs. Perks: Ivanhoé Cambridge offers long-term saving plans, flexible work options, vacation allowance, and 18-week parental leave.

Who: Electronic Arts Inc. is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. EA develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

Java Software Engineer, DevOps Engineer, Senior Software Developer, Systems Designer, Development Director, Concept Artist, Senior Recruiter, Character Artist, Senior FX Artist, Storyboard Artist, Animator, Legal Counsel, Pipeline Developer, and more. Perks: Located in the heart of downtown Montreal, EA Studios offers a state-of-the-art facility that has attracted game developers from around the world. Daily breakfast is served on-site, and regular meet-ups occur after work to re-energize and foster community.

Who: Amazon, the multinational technology company, is hiring for dozens of jobs at Montreal’s data centre and packaging facilities.

Amazon provides extended health and dental care benefits to its employees, retirement savings plans, flexible time off and holidays, and employee discounts.

Who: Electronic Arts Inc. is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. EA develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

Account Representative, Customer Support Expert, Team Lead, Client Success Specialist, and Driver. Perks: Health and dental insurance, gym membership plans, life insurance, and discounts on company products and offerings.

Who: Sid Lee is an international creative services firm headquartered in Montreal, right in the middle of the constant buzz of Place Ville Marie.

Architecture Site Supervisor, Copywriter, Project Manager, Graphic Artist, Producer, Recruiter, Senior Strategist, Digital Art Director, Branding Supervisor, and more. Perks: Located right downtown, Sid Lee offers flexible workdays, mediation and spa packages, breakfast and lunch, and competitive wages and benefits.

Who: Bell has branded itself as Canada’s communication leader for the past 140 years. The company says it is continuing to “transform itself to provide more value to its customers and shareholders.”

Test Manager, Training Coordinator, Senior Solution Architect, Content Producer, Full Stack Developer, Cybersecurity Specialist, Network Engineer, SEO Expert, Legal Counsel, and more. Perks: Bell Media offers a competitive salary, benefits, work-from-home options, health plans, investment opportunities, and snacks.

Who: BRP is a manufacturer of snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, and personal watercraft, headquartered in Montreal.

Data Architect, Financial Analyst, Infrastructure Operations Coordinator, Manager, Team Lead, Art Director, Senior Systems Administrator, UI Designer Lead, Content Strategist, and more. Perks: Located on René-Lévesque downtown, BRP is close to restaurants, cafes, and bars. The company offers competitive salaries, benefits, work-from-home options, and product discounts.

Who: Concordia University is a public university located in Montreal. It ranks as one of the top 50 universities in Canada and has over 50,000 students. Its campuses are spread out across downtown and the Loyola Campus in Montreal Ouest.

Project Manager, Facilities Planner (Architect), Truck Driver, Investigative Reporter, Research Advisor, Admissions Officer, and more. Perks: Located in downtown Montreal, Concordia is close to cafes, restaurants, bars, and the bike path.

Who: Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed’s one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences.

Account Executive (Retail), Onboarding Coordinator, Senior Data Engineer, Partnership Development Manager, Program Manager, UX Designer, Data Analyst, Software Developer, and many more. Perks: Flexible paid time off and remote work, equity options, pension plan contributions, health and wellness credit, and internet groups.

Who: Payment Rails is a B2B SaaS payouts platform for the on-demand market.

Backend Developer, VP of Marketing, Content Marketing Manager (B2B), Talent Acquisition Manager, Customer Support Specialist, Business Development Representative (B2B SaaS), Customer Success Manager, and more. Perks: Located in Saint-Henri on the ever-busy Notre-Dame Street, the company is seeking “creative and innovative” employees.

Who: Intact Financial Corporation is a Canadian multinational property and casualty insurance company. Originally established in 1809 as the Halifax Fire Insurance Association, it is now headquartered in Toronto.

Senior Python Developer, Senior Solution Architect, Software Development Manager, Senior Data Engineer, Senior Android Developer, Investment Analyst, Claims Rep, and more. Perks: Rewards program, extensive benefits package, flexible work arrangements, physical and mental health support, and more.

Who : Dialogue is a health and wellness company that offers a range of healthcare services to employees and their families.

Proposal Writer, Software Engineer, Career Counsellor, Case Manager, Financial Planner, Mental Health Specialist, Customer Support Representative, Markering Specialist, Talent & Culture Coordinator, and more. Perks: Beautifully located in Old Montreal, Dialogue offers flexible work hours, “top-tier” benefits, catered meals, and a competitive salary.

Who : Kabam is a world leader in developing entertaining, immersive, and highly social multiplayer games for mobile devices.

Senior Animator, Technical Artist, Gameplay Programmer, Senior Backend Developer. Perks: Kabam offers health plans, snacks, in-house training, educational programs, and more.

Who: Scotiabank is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto. It is one of the country’s Big Five banks and the third-largest Canadian bank by deposits and market capitalization.

Home Financing Advisor, Financial Planner, Mortgage Specialist, Investment Specialist, Portfolio Manager, Small Business Advisor, Wealth Planning Associate, Client Manager, and more. Perks: Flexible paid time off and remote work, equity options, pension plan contributions, and health and wellness credit.

Who : The Royal Bank of Canada is one of the country’s biggest banks and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization.

Senior Full Stack Developer (front end), Maintenance and Support Technical Analyst, Full Stack PHP Developer, Senior IT Technical Analyst, Senior Back End Developer, Quality Engineer. Perks: Flexible work-life, inclusive culture, access to leading technologies.

This list is accurate as of June 30, 2022