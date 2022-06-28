Montreal's massive fireworks display pays tribute to Prince this weekend

Prince said it himself, “I only wanted to see you underneath the purple rain” and it’s going to happen this weekend in Montreal, courtesy of another majestic fireworks display.

As part of the summer’s second edition of L’International des Feux Loto-Québec, Old Montreal’s iconic fireworks festival will salute the musical career of Prince, the legendary singer, songwriter, and pop icon.

The 30-minute “Tribute to Prince” performance will be an electrifying pyromusical display featuring fan favourite songs such as “Kiss,” “When Doves Cry,” “Purple Rain,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Raspberry Beret,” and more.

This weekend’s show will take place on Saturday, July 2, courtesy of Montreal-based firm GFA Pyro and a partnership between Concept Fiatlux and Ampleman Pyrotechnics — two pioneers of the Canadian pyrotechnic industry.

GFA Pyro is the firm behind the special tribute to Cirque du Soleil in 2009, Celine Dion in 2010, and Serge Fiori and Harmonium in 2017. So yes. Buckle up, it’s going to be a wild one.

Last weekend marked the return of l’International des Feux Loto-Québec in Montreal, the first full-scale fireworks display in over two years.

The fireworks festival is the largest pyrotechnic competition in the world and features different weekly themes, gathering firework teams from all over the world.

Fireworks will be on display every Saturday for the remainder of the summer, mixed in with a couple of midweek shows.

Dates for the remainder of the summer are as follows, starting at 10 pm rain or shine:

July 2, 9, 13, 16, 20, 27 and August 3 and 6.

Firework fans can catch the display from the launch site at La Ronde for $60 to $76 (available online) or any of these phenomenal options across Montreal for free.

When: Saturday, July 2

Time: 10 pm (rain or shine)

Price: $60 – $76 (on-site at La Ronde)