A Bite of Brazil: Popular Edmonton restaurant closes permanently
A Bite of Brazil — a popular restaurant in Edmonton for authentic Brazilian cuisine — has officially closed.
“What an amazing ride the past 3 years have been,” the restaurant stated in an Instagram post. “But the time is up, and now we will dive into a new adventure.”
This restaurant, located at 10114 104th Street NW, officially closed its doors on Wednesday, March 29.
“With our hearts full of love, gratitude, and a spoon of sadness we have decided to close our beloved a Bite of Brazil permanently.”
“We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped us to fulfill this dream: our dedicated staff, our suppliers, friends and family.”
We will miss this spot and all of its fantastic Brazilian dishes, like the sweet cakes, the street food-style sandwiches, and the incredibly popular cheese bread.
“To our customers and to Edmonton: it was an honor to share with you our food, our culture, and our smiles,” read the Instagram post. “You are the best!”
This is a major loss for the city of Edmonton.
A Bite of Brazil
Address: 10114 104th Street NW, Edmonton