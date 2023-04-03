A Bite of Brazil — a popular restaurant in Edmonton for authentic Brazilian cuisine — has officially closed.

“What an amazing ride the past 3 years have been,” the restaurant stated in an Instagram post. “But the time is up, and now we will dive into a new adventure.”

This restaurant, located at 10114 104th Street NW, officially closed its doors on Wednesday, March 29.

“With our hearts full of love, gratitude, and a spoon of sadness we have decided to close our beloved a Bite of Brazil permanently.”

“We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped us to fulfill this dream: our dedicated staff, our suppliers, friends and family.”

We will miss this spot and all of its fantastic Brazilian dishes, like the sweet cakes, the street food-style sandwiches, and the incredibly popular cheese bread.

“To our customers and to Edmonton: it was an honor to share with you our food, our culture, and our smiles,” read the Instagram post. “You are the best!”

This is a major loss for the city of Edmonton.

A Bite of Brazil

Address: 10114 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram