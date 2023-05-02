Transcend Coffee & Roastery — a popular cafe in Edmonton — has closed.

Thankfully there is still another location at the Ritchie Market at 9570 76th Avenue NW.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Transcend Coffee location in Garneau,” the team stated in an Instagram post. “Over the past few years, we have faced numerous challenges that have made it difficult for us to sustain the business.”

“Despite our best efforts, the revenue generated from the Garneau location has not been sufficient to cover the costs of operation.”

“We have explored various options to keep the location open, but unfortunately, we have come to the difficult decision that closing the Garneau location is the most responsible course of action.”

We will miss the feature matcha drinks, espresso tonics, and of course, premium coffee.

Customers took to social media to express how much they would miss Edmonton’s “original specialty coffee roaster.”

“We’re so sorry to hear this!” La Poutine commented. “We will miss you as neighbours but will continue to frequent the other locations.”

“I basically embarked on my coffee journey starting with this location,” posted one Instagram user. “Really sad to hear but understandable of course. Will miss it!”

“Wow this marks the end of an era,” posted another.

This is a major loss for the city. It was one of the best spots for coffee in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Transcend Coffee & Roastery (@transcendcoffee)

Transcend Coffee & Roastery

Address: 8708 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram