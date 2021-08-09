Best taco spots in Edmonton you need to try at least once
Gather up your amigos and dig in! We’ve rounded up the best taco spots in Edmonton you need to try at least once.
Each restaurant has a stacked menu to choose from, so you must visit over and over again, right? Here are the six best taco spots in Edmonton you need to try at least once.
Tres Carnales Taqueria
If you ask an Edmontonian where to find the best tacos, there’s a good chance Tres Carnales Taquería will be mentioned. This Mexican restaurant offers up traditional dishes with new, flavourful twists. Hit them up for taco Tuesday, and maybe Thursday. Okay, and the weekend too. They are just that good.
Address: 10119 100a Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-429-0911
The Three Amigos
Boasting authentic Oaxaca style cuisine, The 3 Amigos has one of the largest pickings of tacos in Edmonton. Treat yourself to chorizo fillings or vegetarian-friendly Calabaza y Espinaca tacos, it’s menu is one to explore and savour.
Address: 4035 106 Street, Edmonton
Phone: 780-490-6394
El Cortez
Filled with neon lights, bursts of colour and a bit of moody lighting, this is a great spot to sit down and enjoy some delicious tacos.
Address: 8230 Gateway Boulevard NW Edmonton
Phone: 780-760-0200
Julio’s Barrio Mexican Restaurant
This wildly popular Mexican restaurant on Whyte Ave offers five differnt taco creations, from vegetarian, shrimp to baja fish tacos. It’s the perfect atmosphere to chow down on some delicious tacos with some amigos.
Address: 10450 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-431-0774
Huma Mexican Comfort
Every day is taco day at Huma Mexican Comfort! With eight different taco orders and the option to mix flavours, it’s a taco lovers spot to be.
Address: 9880 63 Avenue, Edmonton
Phone: 780-433-9229
Mexico Lindo Tacos & Grill
Ok this one is in Sherwood Park, so not *technically* Edmonton but it’s just so good and close enough to include so, here it is. With a menu that touts seven taco variations, the Tacos De Suadero and Tacos De Camaron are standouts. Dig in!
Address: #100, 2755 Broadmoor Boulevard, Sherwood Park
Phone: 780-464-0528