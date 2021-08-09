Gather up your amigos and dig in! We’ve rounded up the best taco spots in Edmonton you need to try at least once.

Each restaurant has a stacked menu to choose from, so you must visit over and over again, right? Here are the six best taco spots in Edmonton you need to try at least once.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tres Carnales Taquería (@trescarnales)

If you ask an Edmontonian where to find the best tacos, there’s a good chance Tres Carnales Taquería will be mentioned. This Mexican restaurant offers up traditional dishes with new, flavourful twists. Hit them up for taco Tuesday, and maybe Thursday. Okay, and the weekend too. They are just that good.

Address: 10119 100a Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-429-0911

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝟯 𝗔𝗺𝗶𝗴𝗼𝘀 (@3amigosyeg)

Boasting authentic Oaxaca style cuisine, The 3 Amigos has one of the largest pickings of tacos in Edmonton. Treat yourself to chorizo fillings or vegetarian-friendly Calabaza y Espinaca tacos, it’s menu is one to explore and savour.

Address: 4035 106 Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-490-6394

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Cortez Mexican Kitchen (@elcortezyeg)

Filled with neon lights, bursts of colour and a bit of moody lighting, this is a great spot to sit down and enjoy some delicious tacos.

Address: 8230 Gateway Boulevard NW Edmonton

Phone: 780-760-0200

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julio’s Barrio Whyte Ave (@juliosedmonton)

This wildly popular Mexican restaurant on Whyte Ave offers five differnt taco creations, from vegetarian, shrimp to baja fish tacos. It’s the perfect atmosphere to chow down on some delicious tacos with some amigos.

Address: 10450 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-431-0774

Instagram

Every day is taco day at Huma Mexican Comfort! With eight different taco orders and the option to mix flavours, it’s a taco lovers spot to be.

Address: 9880 63 Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-433-9229

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mexico Lindo Tacos & Grill (@mexicolindotacos)

Ok this one is in Sherwood Park, so not *technically* Edmonton but it’s just so good and close enough to include so, here it is. With a menu that touts seven taco variations, the Tacos De Suadero and Tacos De Camaron are standouts. Dig in!

Address: #100, 2755 Broadmoor Boulevard, Sherwood Park

Phone: 780-464-0528

Instagram