The Violet Chocolate Co. — a popular handcrafted chocolate company in Edmonton — has announced it will be closing.

“We are so grateful for the support from each of you and our local community over the last decade (and a bit!),” the company stated in an Instagram post. “Your trust in us to embrace adventurous ingredients to create delicious chocolate has been a dream come true!”

“Which makes saying goodbye that much harder.”

The exact set date of closure has not yet been announced.

“It is truly bittersweet to be closing Violet Chocolate Co.,” the Instagram post also said. “We will miss so much about running this business, and we have so much to be grateful for in the experiences we’ve shared with you and each other.”

“While we don’t have a set end date, we hope you’ll embrace this last collection with as much excitement and celebration as possible.”

We will miss the chocolate that this spot created, like the lemon espresso, strawberry basil, and caramel toasted coconut, to name a few.

“To our customers and to Edmonton: it was an honor to share with you our food, our culture, and our smiles,” read the Instagram post. “You are the best!”

This is a major loss for the city and it’s sad to see a company that’s been around for so long say goodbye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Violet Chocolate Co. (@thevioletchocolatecompany)

The Violet Chocolate Co.

Instagram