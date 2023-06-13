Vons Steakhouse & Oyster Bar, a popular Edmonton restaurant, has temporarily closed.

“We will be CLOSING our southside location at the end of the month as we will be reopening downtown this summer,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

It’s not the best news for those in the South, but thankfully, the reopening is happening.

This restaurant is known for its menu of steaks, oysters, and wine inside a classy space with brick-lined walls. It’s unclear what this new spot will look like, but we can’t wait to find out.

This spot also has prime rib, a brunch buffet, and menu items like goat cheese filet, creole chicken, pasta, burgers, and seafood, to name just a few. The steaks are all served with a choice of baby red skin potatoes, truffle mac ‘n’ cheese, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, market vegetables, or house fries.

Stay tuned for all updates on the summer reopening of this much-loved steakhouse.

Vons Steakhouse & Oyster Bar

Address: 10309 81st Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram