Milk & Cookies Bakeshop — a popular bakery in Edmonton for cakes, sweet treats, coffee, and cute cookies — is officially closing next month.

“The last year has been really hard on us,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

This storefront, located at 5532 Calgary Trail NW, will officially be closing its doors on Friday, March 11.

“Sales are way down, ingredient costs are way up, staffing the bakery has been a rollercoaster, and I had a baby 4 1/2 months ago.”

I need less stress & more flexibility, so it’s time to say goodbye to this part of the business. We hope to see y’all one last time before we close our doors for good.”

We will miss this spot and all of the incredible food items the bakery team has created and served over the years, like the made-from-scratch cookie dough, banana bread, custom-made cakes, macarons, cupcakes, and more.

It doesn’t seem to be all bad news for the shop and its adoring customers. The team also hinted in the Instagram post that this isn’t the end of Milk & Cookies just yet.

“I’ve got some fun plans up my sleeves!” read the post. “Keep following & make sure you go to the website and subscribe to our newsletter to see what the future holds.”

This is a major loss for the city of Edmonton, so stop in, say hello, and try the sweet goodies one last time.

Milk & Cookies Bakeshop

Address: 5532 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Instagram